Temperatures some 30 degrees below average will descend over the northern Plains, Great Lakes and Midwest by this weekend, bringing widespread subzero readings and wind chills down to minus-30 in spots. The core of the cold will shift east with time, but may take until the second half of next week to arrive in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, and in a slightly tempered state.

The same pattern could bolster the risk of additional storms for those on the East Coast, although it’s too soon to specify the timing and location of any threats.

The leading edge of cold air will surge southeast into Thursday, claiming a stake in much of the country as its icy tongue laps south. Chicago will see subzero lows by this weekend, with Sunday’s high only forecast at 7 degrees.

In Minneapolis, Sunday’s high temperature could sit at minus-4, with lows as cold as minus-14 and wind chills down to 30-below.

Indications suggest the cold, which has connections to the high Arctic and Siberia, will be most potent in the northern Rockies, the central and northern Plains and parts of the Ohio Valley. The core of the frosty weather should remain west of the Appalachians through at least the middle of the month.

That means the jet stream, or a river of wind that snakes through the upper atmosphere, will be slicing through the Northeast, tracing the sharp gradient between the contrasting air masses and providing the needed dynamics to generate repeated wet or wintry storms.

There are signs that the pattern could dominate most of February, with mixed signals about what lies beyond in March.

“Although below normal temperatures are favored to persist across the north-central U.S. during the last 10 days of February, the magnitude of the anomalous cold is favored to be less severe than earlier in the month at the current time,” wrote Jon Gottschalck, a meteorologist at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, in an email.

He noted that, through the majority of the month, “subzero minimum temperatures [are] probable as far south as northern Kansas and northern Missouri.”

The pattern is tied to a chain-reaction sequence that started at the North Pole in early January. A disruption of the polar vortex, a whirlpool of cold air and low pressure whirring above the Arctic, caused the icy eddy to split into two.

A strong polar vortex minds its own business, rotating furiously and bottling up cold air to the north. But perturbations or splits of the vortex and knock it off-kilter, allowing it to spill lobes of cold air to the mid-latitudes and cause stormy weather in Europe, Asia and North America.

Meteorologists use an index called the Arctic Oscillation to gauge the extent to which polar blobs of cold are either held back in the Arctic or meander. A positive Arctic Oscillation, or AO, indicates cold air is trapped in the Arctic; when the AO flips negative, cold air crashes south.

A record-strong polar vortex last winter meant a positive AO, which resulted in anomalous warmth and a meager winter across much of the northern U.S.; Washington and New York City didn’t report any measurable snowfall during February 2020.

This February, it looks like repeated disruptions of the polar vortex in recent weeks will conspire to induce a strongly negative Arctic oscillation.

“I would argue there [have been] at least two, maybe three different disruptions,” wrote Judah Cohen, director of seasonal forecasting at Atmospheric and Environmental Research, in a Twitter message. “Which one influences our weather? The first, the second, the third, all three, or none?”

He explained that a split of the polar vortex would favor anomalous cold in Europe, while repeated disruptions of the polar vortex will likely manifest themselves in a cold and stormy pattern over the northern and eastern U.S.

Among the features he was tracking was a Greenland block, or a stagnant orb of cold high pressure that funnels chilly air to the Northeast and the Canadian Maritimes. It can also cause an atmospheric bottleneck, causing storm systems to stall in New England while also amplifying their wind and snow-making potential.

Weather models also hint that a second Arctic high pressure system accompanying next week’s reinforcing insurgence of frigid air across the international border could approach record strength. That’s an indicator of just how bone-chilling the atmosphere will be — since cold air is denser, a volume of frigid air weighs more than warm, and increases barometric pressure.

Average sea level air pressure is 1015 millibars. A strong high pressure system might register at 1025 or 1030 millibars. Weather models are simulating Arctic high pressure next week in the 1055 to 1060 millibar range, potentially challenging air pressure records in Montana and the Northern Tier if the system comes to fruition.