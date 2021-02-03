AD

Today (Wednesday): Early-morning clouds and perhaps a few more snow showers, which could give some spots another quick coating, should give way to partly to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Morning temperatures rise into and through the 30s, with slightly warmer afternoon highs topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s. The wind continues to be a major factor, coming from the northwest around 15 mph with gusts near 30-35 mph, and keeping wind chills stuck in the 20s to near 30. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn mostly clear as we head into the evening and should stay that way through the overnight. Winds gradually diminish but are still breezy at times with gusts near 25 mph, as lows dip to the upper teens to mid-20s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure brings mostly sunny skies through much of the day, which means major melting as afternoon highs reach the mid-40s. And it should actually feel like the mid-40s thanks to light winds. Clouds could be on the increase by late afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies turn mostly cloudy during the evening, which helps trap some of that daytime warmth. That means warmer lows only dropping to the low to mid-30s. Rain is likely to develop overnight as our next system moves in from the west. Precipitation could be more of a wintry mix in our far northern suburbs. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

The rain may still be around early Friday. (Any mixed precipitation in our far northern suburbs should change to all rain by morning.) The rain looks to be on its way out by afternoon, though, with a mild breeze from the south and southwest pushing highs to the mid-40s to near 50. Saturday is shaping up as a decent start to the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the 40s and not too windy. Confidence: Medium-High

And that brings us to our next winter storm threat, with a chance of snow or wintry mix, possibly changing to rain, late Saturday night and Sunday. But right now it’s just a chance, as models are mixed as to whether the storm impacts us or steers around us to the south and east. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

