Through Tonight: Skies will turn increasingly clear this evening. The clearing process will be slowest to the east, but most spots should ditch clouds by midnight or so. Lows will be mainly from near 20 to the mid-20s, which will promote some refreeze concerns in and near any standing water. Winds will decrease to about 5 mph overnight, with gusts to around 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’ll start off the day mostly clear, with skies trending partly cloudy by afternoon or nearer sunset. High temperatures will be close to normal for the first time in a while. Afternoon readings will be in the mid-40s, which will help melt off more of the remaining snow. Winds will turn to come from the south, blowing around 5 mph.

Next snow threat: The short story is that both the weekend and next week’s midweek snow threats have dwindled on recent weather modeling. The current ideas suggest the first system will miss, and the midweek threat looks disjointed for much in the way of snow.

CWG’s Wes Junker had the following to say: “The models are now suggesting that Sunday’s threat is more likely to stay to our south than to bring us snow. However, there are still a few model simulations that still offer us snow. The bottom line is that the threat of snow for Sunday is diminishing. The Tuesday into Wednesday threat for snow also has diminished.”

We’ll update as needed.