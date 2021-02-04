At least one police cruiser was caught up in the wreck, the Iowa State Patrol tweeted in a note urging drivers to avoid the area while troopers went vehicle to vehicle to check on occupants. The tweet, which showed footage of the crash’s aftermath, was later deleted.

In images captured by an Iowa DOT webcam, a number of jackknifed tractor-trailers could be seen splayed across the roadway, with some vehicles overturned in nearby ditches. Additional tractor-trailers were visible crashed on an embankment bordering the highway.

“This storm is deadly. PLEASE STAY OFF THE ROADS,” the Iowa State Patrol tweeted.

Those trapped in the crash were reportedly being taken to the Iowa Speedway via school buses, with authorities cautioning that the roadway could be closed for an extended period. Eastbound traffic out of Des Moines was being diverted off Exit 155 in Colfax.

Visibility at the Newton Municipal Airport was reported at a half-mile in snow at the time of the crash, with winds gusting to more than 35 mph.

In Des Moines, low visibility arrived abruptly. At 6 a.m., visibility was reportedly 10 miles; by 8 a.m., it was only a half-mile in moderate to heavy snow, with strong winds along a cold front.

Significant fluctuations in visibility were also likely, with near-whiteout conditions possible where crosswinds blew drifting snow across the highway.

Temperatures also fell along the front from the upper 30s to the mid-20s. That meant that the light rain preceding snowfall in the predawn hours Thursday combined with snowmelt from Wednesday to quickly freeze on untreated roadways, making driving conditions even more treacherous.

While Des Moines was under a winter weather advisory Thursday afternoon, a blizzard warning was effect for Newton, where the crash occurred, until 6 a.m. Friday. The big issue with this storm hasn’t so much been the amount of snow, which has generally accumulated two to four inches, but the combination of snow and wind.

A clap of thundersnow also occurred north of Oskaloosa in central Iowa.

The back edge of the snow was exiting eastern Iowa around 3 p.m., with rapid clearing in its wake behind the front. Bitterly cold temperatures were expected, with lows nearing minus-10 by Saturday night.