Today (Thursday): Sunshine greets the morning for a change and clouds should hold off until sundown. Breezes are moderate from the north with an occasional gust to 20 mph. Highs reach the low to mid-40s, but feel several degrees colder. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds quickly increase across the area and shower chances kick in after midnight, but it will all be quite light and intermittent. A snowflake or a few pellets of sleet might mix in at the onset, mainly north of the District, but most likely not. Winds are nearly calm. Lows hold in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Light showers may linger into the early morning but most areas only end up with about a tenth of an inch. Clouds begin to break up into the afternoon, allowing highs to creep into the upper 40s and possibly the low 50s. South winds are moderate. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies gradually clear and winds calm. Lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunshine should dominate Saturday as occasional clouds keep on moving. Breezes are moderate and highs reach the low to mid-40s. Clear skies overnight allow lows to drop to the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday should still see plenty of sun as a little snow clipper in the Midwest stays to our north with another storm moving off the coast far to our south. Highs should be mainly in the mid-40s. Lows range through the 20s. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine is plentiful on Monday, with highs in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

