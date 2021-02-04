Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds will increase this evening as a quick-moving storm system prepares to pass to our north. Some rain and snow showers are possible heading toward midnight, and that potential will last through sunrise. Temperatures will range from near-freezing to the mid-30s in most spots.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): Rain and snow showers will remain possible through about 8 to 10 a.m., west to east. Given temperatures aren’t that cold, any travel issues should be few and fleeting. Almost as soon as the precipitation ends, clouds will break and the sun will come out. Highs will be mainly in the lower 50s. Winds will be around 10 mph out of the south.
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
A little wintry: While we look to the next real snow risk, tonight may provide a bit of an appetizer, especially north and west of town. The National Weather Service has a Winter Commuter Hazard statement out for the northwestern parts of our region tomorrow morning because of lingering snow shower potential around sunrise.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.