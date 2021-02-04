Major questions remain about how far north the storm will move, how much precipitation it will produce, and whether it will be cold enough for any snow to accumulate.

If the precipitation materializes, it probably would begin very late Saturday night into the predawn hours Sunday and continue through around midday Sunday. It will be a much faster-moving storm than the one that began the week before and stuck around for three days.

Our best bet right now, based on the abrupt shift in model projections toward some meaningful precipitation, is that some wet snow will occur. Temperatures near and a little above freezing portend a wet snow that tends to accumulate more on grassy areas. However, if the snow falls heavily, it would end up sticking to most surfaces, including roadways.

Conversely, if it falls gently, it may mix with or change to rain at times and not amount to anything.

Scenarios range from the storm missing us to the south and east to a substantial heavy, wet snowfall areawide.

For the District …

Chance of at least one inch of snow: 40 percent

Chance of at least three inches: 25 percent

Chance of at least six inches: 10 percent

What we know

A storm system will develop in the Gulf Coast states this weekend along a stalled-out cold front and will head toward the eastern Carolinas by Sunday

Computer models, which on Wednesday showed the storm staying well south and east of Washington and missing our region, have shifted their projections northward, and most now predict snow or mixed precipitation locally.

What we’re not confident about

Whether the storm system will come far enough north to bring us significant precipitation or stay southeast and zip harmlessly out to sea.

Whether temperatures will support snow and, more importantly, accumulating snow.

What computer models are showing and the implications

Most models are now shifting the airflow enough from southwest to northeast to produce precipitation in the region Sunday. But their simulated temperatures in the immediate area are a little above freezing. That makes accumulation forecasts dicey.

The setup for a snowstorm is far from perfect in Washington. Ideally, you want a cold high-pressure system to our north or northwest to help supply and sustain cold air. In this case, models show a weak zone of low pressure crossing the eastern Great Lakes. Ahead of that low, winds from the south would tend to try to dislodge the cold that will have entered the region Saturday.

Without a solid source of cold air, the track of the storm will need to be close to perfect for substantial snowfall. But computer models show a wide range of possible tracks.

The NAM model presents close to a perfect storm track for snowfall, projecting it to travel from near Wilmington to Cape Hatteras, N.C., from Saturday night into early Sunday. With such a track, it projects the snow to fall heavily enough to lower temperatures from near 40 to 32 or 33 degrees. However, this model tends to have a wet bias, overestimating precipitation.

The American model tracks the storm just a little further east, bringing a lighter precipitation intensity. Its simulation suggests a wetter snow that would have trouble accumulating, with temperatures in the mid-30s.

The European model is sort of a blend between the American and NAM.

Finally, the latest Canadian model keeps the steering flow more westerly, which forces the storm too far south to give us any precipitation.