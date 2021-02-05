Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): After early, light rain and snow showers pull away, we have a warmer day to help us get outside. Allow a few extra minutes of travel time, if you must be out early, in the typically colder spots north and west of town. Sunshine does have some stage time through the day, but we may have a few clouds at times. High temperatures should get at least into the upper 40s, if not lower 50s. West-southwest winds may gust near 25 mph a few times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies gradually clear a bit more and winds try to slowly calm. They may still blow near 10 mph at times. Low temperatures bottom out in the 20s to around 30 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Morning sunshine may give way to a fair amount of clouds as the afternoon wears on. Southwest breezes around 10 mph could gust around 20 mph a couple of times, especially midday. High temperatures get to at least the mid-40s to around 50 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase. Low temperatures drop into the upper 20s north and west of town, but may hover in the low to mid-30s around the Beltway. Light wintry precipitation arrives late night, most likely starting as rain or a mix and turning to snow. At least a bit of accumulation is possible. The start time for any precipitation, which isn’t fully guaranteed to show up, could be as early as around midnight or into the predawn. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: A wintry mix of precipitation is possible, especially earlier in the day. Accumulating snowfall is also still a risk into early day. Anything left may transition to rain showers or drizzle during midday hours. Exact timing, precipitation types and amounts are still to be determined, but it looks like we dry out and even clear out before sunset. High temperatures may still make it to 40 degrees or even mid-40s, depending on the storm’s final track. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: Skies stay clear and northwesterly breezes should slowly calm. Bundle up, though, as low temperatures dip into the midteens to mid-20s. Quite a range, but that’s what often happens under clear skies and calming conditions. The Earth’s surface more easily loses its heat to the unstirred and uninsulated (cloud-free) atmosphere above it! Confidence: Medium

Mostly sunny on Monday, but with forecast high temperatures trending lower — in the mid-30s to perhaps low 40s. Clouds may increase later in the day, depriving us of some of the sunshine’s warmth. Dress in layers! Stay tuned as we get closer to see just how the cold air does (or doesn’t) invade our region as it tries to move southeastward out of Canada. Confidence: Medium

A light wintry mix is possible on Tuesday, with breezes increasing later in the day, too. We’ll keep monitoring the precipitation type as we get closer. Overall, it looks to be a mostly cloudy day, regardless of precipitation. High temperatures are a bit warmer (sorry, snow lovers), in the low to mid-40s. The storm’s forecast track bears watching, as it could drag in cooler air. Confidence: Low-Medium

