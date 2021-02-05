Almost every single ski area in the Mid-Atlantic has most if not all of their terrain open.

“We’re certainly having one of our best seasons in quite some time,” said Shawn Cassel, digital marketing and public relations manager at Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia. “Natural snow keeps falling weekly, but more importantly, temperatures are staying consistently below freezing and allowing the snow to stick around.”

AD

AD

The skiing is so good, many resorts are selling out of weekend lift tickets, so check ahead before making the drive.

“If you’re planning a trip, please keep in mind that with our covid-related capacity limits the weekends are sold out well into March, but there are still plenty of lift tickets available midweek,” Cassel said.

The greater weekday lift ticket availability and shorter lift lines are a good excuse to take a few days off from the grind and head for the hills.

If you can’t get a lift ticket for downhill skiing, this might be the time to give cross-country skiing a go. The White Grass Ski Touring Center in Canaan Valley, W.Va., has an awesome 28 inches of settled snow at their snow stake at 4,300 feet.

AD

On Thursday, the Homestead in Hot Springs, Va., announced that it is extending its season to March due to the solid conditions. And Mother Nature could be delivering another powder dump this weekend.

SlopeCast

SlopeCast, our 0 to 10 index of local ski conditions, stays at an 8.5 for the high-country resorts but nudges up a point from 7 to 8 in the front-range areas compared to last week.

AD

High-country: 8.5/10 (skipping lunch, excellent)

Front-range: 8/10 (carving up the slopes, good)

(SlopeCast categories: 0-2, chilling in the lodge or poor; 3-4, at least we’re making turns or below average; 5-6, run of the mill or average; 7-8, carving up the slopes or good; 9-10, skipping lunch/powder time or excellent)

Slope conditions

Weekend forecast

Another terrific weekend for skiing is in the offing, with dry conditions Saturday and then some fresh snow Saturday night into Sunday.

AD

The snow should end fairly early in the day Sunday and closer to late morning in the Washington region. Driving conditions may be a little tricky if you’re headed to the slopes Sunday morning, with some slick roads and reduced visibility, but the trip home should be mostly clear.

This is likely to be an unusual case where the front-range resorts in western Virginia and south central Pennsylvania get a bit more natural snow than the high-country areas in southwest Pennsylvania and western Maryland.

High-country resorts

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Snow developing at night. Morning lows 15 to 20. Highs 25 to 30.

Sunday: Snow ends early, becoming partly sunny. Morning lows near 20. Highs 25 to 30.

Front-range resorts

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Snow developing overnight. Morning lows 20 to 25. Highs 35 to 40.