Through tonight: Clouds are few and winds are light. Lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s most spots, which might be mid-20s in places with the most resilient snowpack.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds increase and lower through the day. It might start looking like snow is on the way with time, although it won’t feel too much like it with highs near 50. Winds are from the west around 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: Skies are cloudy in the evening, with rain or a rain and snow mix developing in the hours around midnight. Snow becomes the dominant precipitation type deeper into the night, and could be moderate to heavy at times. Several inches of snow may fall. Lows are right around freezing locally to the upper 20s well north or west.
Sunday: Snow tapers off in the morning, possibly mixed with rain or drizzle as it ends. High temperatures rise to near 40, or perhaps the mid-40s, during the afternoon.
See Camden Walker's forecast through the weekend.
Signs of spring: As a spring hunter, I was excited to see a crocus today. They’re definitely on the early side, although I’m not sure they’ll love the forecast ahead.
