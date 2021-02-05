While there is a chance of showers in the forecast for Sunday, any rain will likely exit well to the southeast before game time. A refreshing flow out of the northwest will usher in cooler, drier air just in time for kickoff.

Broadly, Sunday’s weather map features a developing low pressure system offshore of the Carolinas. It is forecast to drag a trailing cold front from the northwest, with warmth and moisture flowing north ahead of it. Central Florida could enjoy highs in the mid-70s on Sunday morning, with lower to mid-80s in South Florida.

Showers will accompany the front, with a few thundershowers possible. Rainfall in most places should be light — one-tenth to a quarter of an inch. It looks like the front should pass through Tampa Bay around lunchtime, with clearing during the early to midafternoon.

Clearing skies should arrive from the northeast, with humidity dropping quickly. The dew point, a measure of how much moisture is in the air, will drop from the mid-60s to near 50 at game time (dew points below 55 are dry and comfortable). The air will become 60 percent drier — coupling with temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s to bring ideal weather for the game.

Winds should be nearly calm, with only a gentle 4 mph to 8 mph flow out of the northwest. That stirring of the air during the afternoon will also dry out the grass before game time. (And in case you’re wondering, Raymond James Stadium has Tifway 419 Bermuda grass.)

Footballs actually travel farther in humid air than dry air because moist air is less dense, meaning there is less air resistance working against the ball.

The weekend could be a bit more interesting in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, however, where a sneaky dash of snow is possible if a storm continues to trend closer to the coast.

Still, there is one way that Mother Nature could affect the game, albeit infinitesimally: the Coriolis force. It’s derived from the Earth’s rotation, and it’s what makes weather systems spin.

It also causes any footballs (or airborne objects, for that matter) to deviate a bit to the right. How much? In the case of a football, just a smidgen. A football in the air for three seconds at Tampa’s latitude of 27.8 degrees north would wind up less than a half-inch to the right (0.403 inches).