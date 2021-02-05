This will be a much faster-moving storm than the three-day event last week which put down 4 to 8 inches across much of the region between Sunday and Tuesday. This storm should be in and out in 12 hours or less.

Snow total scenarios

Temperatures on Saturday, ahead of the storm, will climb well into the 40s. Often, that’s a bad omen for snow. But temperatures higher up in the atmosphere will be cold enough to support flakes as a storm moves toward the region. The snow could accumulate if the cold is drawn down to the ground by bursts of heavier precipitation.

AD

AD

Snow amount scenarios depend on how low temperatures fall Saturday night, which will relate to how hard it’s snowing. A few scenarios are possible:

If the precipitation is light and spotty, little or no snow will accumulate, and rain may fall at times. Temperatures won’t fall below the mid-30s.

If precipitation is moderate in intensity, rain will change to snow but won’t be falling heavily enough to accumulate more than 1 to 3 inches. Most accumulation would be on the grass.

If precipitation is heavy in intensity, rain will quickly change to snow and temperatures will drop to near freezing. A pasting of wet snow of at least 3 to 6 inches would fall and could weigh down tree branches and utility lines resulting in scattered power outages.

We think the second, moderate scenario is most likely, but we may end up close to the edge of either the heavier or lighter scenarios. Given current storm track projections, the heaviest precipitation may end up falling south and southeast of Washington. This might be an unusual case in which the biggest snow totals focus east and south of the District.

The fact that the snow is expected to fall at night into the early morning hours will help accumulation chances, even though temperatures may end up a little above freezing. Snow can accumulate at night when air temperatures are 33 or 34 degrees if it falls at a moderate to heavy clip, especially on grassy areas and untreated paved surfaces.

AD

AD

Roads could become slick Sunday morning if steady, heavy snow materializes.

Storm timeline and evolution

Here’s a general look at how this event may unfold, but this will need to be refined on Saturday. Temperatures will be lowest north and west of Washington and/or where the heaviest snow is falling in these time slots:

10 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday: Rain develops, changing to snow, especially north and west of the District, temperatures falling from the low 40s to mid- to upper 30s.

1 a.m. to 4 a.m.: Snow, possibly mixed with rain initially. Temperatures 32 to 38 degrees.

4 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Snow, possibly moderate to heavy at times. Temperatures 31 to 34 degrees.

AD

7 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Snow, gradually diminishing. Temperatures 31 to 33 degrees.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Snow tapers off, possibly changing to light rain or drizzle before ending. Temperatures: 35 to 40 degrees.

What we know

The storm tracking northeastward from the Gulf of Mexico is projected to take a favorable track for snow in the area, passing to our south over eastern North Carolina, but close enough to spread precipitation. The track puts us on the cold side of the storm.

Temperatures before the storm are likely to be in 40s but will quickly drop into the 30s once precipitation begins Saturday night.

The storm will carry plenty of moisture with it from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic.

Temperatures aloft will be plenty old enough for snow despite temperatures near and above freezing at the ground level.

What we’re less confident about

The exact track of the storm: Will it take a perfect track for snow like what is simulated by the NAM model, or slip far enough south to result in a less snowy scenario?

Exactly how cold temperatures will be: With only light precipitation, temperatures might only fall to 34 or 35 degrees, but intense precipitation would cool the air to freezing.

How heavily snow will fall and how much snow will accumulate: The marginal temperatures makes it necessary for snow to fall heavily enough to accumulate on anything beyond grassy areas, leaves and mulch. If the band of the most intense snowfall stays to our south, snow may have a hard time sticking through the bulk of the storm. But if the heaviest snow band were to be placed over the immediate area, even the roads could become covered.

What the models are simulating

Here’s how much snow various models are projecting for the District as of Friday morning:

AD

European: 4.4 inches

American (GFS): 4.5 inches

High-resolution Canadian: 6.5 inches

UKMet: 6.9 inches

High-resolution NAM: 7.2 inches

Canadian: 7.9 inches

NAM: 10.4 inches

Forecast rationale

The natural question might be, then, why are we only forecasting 1 to 3 inches?

The main reason is that these models assume all precipitation falls as snow and accumulates. However, the precipitation may begin as rain and, with temperatures above freezing while the snow is falling at times, a significant amount may melt or not stick. (Also, the NAM model tends to overdo precipitation projections.)

AD

So our forecast takes the consensus of these model simulations, and cuts them by a little more than half. We’ve seen many of these scenarios in the D.C. area when snowfall accumulations depend on getting heavy bands of snow to manufacture colder air at the surface, and they can be tricky to forecast.