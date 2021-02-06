As of Saturday morning, winter storm warnings stretched from extreme northeastern Georgia all the way to Cape Cod.

D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Boston are all in line for a potential heavy snow band, within which snowfall rates could eclipse an inch per hour.

This time around, the forecast is notably trickier, with multiple competing factors working for and against snow. However, there are indications that, regardless of how much falls, snowfall rates could be briefly moderate to heavy — potentially enough to overwhelm road crews and make travel treacherous.

AD

AD

In New York, the snow will fall on a city where people have only just managed to dig their cars out from the 17.3 inches that fell early this week. Even more snow fell earlier this week in New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

Potential for a band of fast-accumulating snow

The issue with this system isn’t necessarily how much snow will fall but how quickly it will come down. The snow will only last about six hours in most spots, but snowfall rates could exceed an inch per hour. In fact, there is the potential for this system to overachieve, with 2-inch per hour snowfall rates not entirely out of the question.

The reason for this is due to a sharp change in temperature with horizontal distance located a few thousand feet above the ground, known as “frontogenesis.” This will force the air to rise, and support a burst of heavy snowfall as it travels up the coast.

AD

AD

In D.C., the heart of this band should move through between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. In Philadelphia, the key time frame would be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., arriving in the Big Apple by noon. Isolated thundersnow isn’t out of the question, either.

Southern New England will see snow as well, including southeastern Massachusetts.

Total accumulations

For the greater D.C. area, a roughly 2- to 4-inch snowfall looks likely, with locally higher amounts. Philadelphia could be looking at 2 to 5 inches, with totals ranging from 5 to 9 inches from New York City eastward across Long Island.

Along the south coasts of Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, 4 to 7 inches is expected, with 3 to 5 inches farther north in Boston. Maine will see a couple inches near the coast, tapering to very little well inland.

The setup

The instigating storm system was over the Pacific Northwest on Friday, diving east over Oklahoma and Kansas and bringing snow to the Plains early Saturday. The same high-altitude energy is helping to spawn a new surface low over the Tennessee Valley, which will gradually strengthen late Saturday as it moves up the coast.

AD

AD

Preexisting cold air over the Appalachians will favor snow west of the storm’s center, potentially as far south as the foothills of northern Georgia. Farther east, a blanket of milder air being tugged in from the south will bring rain and even some thunderstorms to eastern parts of the Carolinas.