Before the storm

The dusty white stripes you might see covering roadways in advance of snowstorms are part of pretreating efforts — an attempt to minimize hazardous conditions on the roadways before the first flakes fly. Snowplows and tankers deposit brine — a 77 percent water, 23 percent salt mix — onto the roadways before the storm to let it dry.

“It is sprayed as liquid from jets on the back of the tankers, and when it dries, it leaves white lines on the road,” said Ellen Kamilakis, the senior public affairs officer for Virginia Department of Transportation’s Northern Virginia region. “This helps prevent ice from bonding to the pavement within the first hour or two of a storm.”

Maryland Department of Transportation also applies brine to the roads in advance of most winter storms. However, because there is still residual treatment on the roads from the winter storm that hit the area earlier this week between Sunday and Tuesday, they are not planning to pretreat the roads at this time.

“Our crews are monitoring the forecast and road conditions and will adjust that plan if needed,” said Sherry Christian, the media relations manager for Maryland State Highway Administration.

D.C.’s transportation department, DDOT, uses a slightly different pretreatment mixture than VDOT: It’s made of beet juice and brine.

“The brine/beet juice mixer is a natural alternative to road salt and is considered an eco-friendlier winter road management solution,” said outgoing Department of Public Works director Chris Geldart.

Once the snow arrives

During storms themselves, VDOT and MDOT deposit rock salt to melt accumulated snow and ice via the rotating spreaders on the back of their trucks.

“Rock salt is effective at pavement temperatures of 20 degrees Fahrenheit and above,” said Christian.

Rock salt is not a poisonous chemical, but should not be ingested by people or pets and can cause minor irritation to skin and paws alike.

VDOT and DDOT both don’t actually start to plow the roads unless two inches of snow have accumulated, to prevent plows from scraping against the roadway.

A lengthy cleanup

VDOT’s Northern Virginia region — which includes Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and parts of Arlington — is made up of 14,051 lane miles. To tackle clearing all these roads, in addition to 4,000 miles of turn lanes and ramps, VDOT operates roughly 3,500 vehicles, 97 percent of which are contracted.

DDOT operates fewer vehicles — just under 400. Its fleet includes both light and heavy plows. There are 221 heavy plows, which are 6- and 10 — wheel dump trucks capable of clearing large roadways. The 147 light plows, which are used for narrow residential streets, are all Ford F-550s. Both types of plows are equipped with plows and spreaders.

MDOT owns approximately 600 dump trucks that are equipped with at least one snowplow, while others have an additional wing plow that allows for greater snow removal. There are even four vehicles that are equipped with a dual-wing plow that can clear a two-lane highway in just one pass.

Altogether, including contract forces and Maryland’s State Highway Administration, up to 2,700 pieces of equipment are available to combat wintry weather.

Keeping a safe distance

Geldart recommended that people avoid “crowd[ing] the plow,” as the front plow of the truck can extend beyond the centerlines and shoulders of roadways. Plows also travel slower than most vehicles and may need to take evasive maneuvers to avoid stranded or improperly parked vehicles, meaning driving beside or alongside them can be dangerous.

Geldart also warned against driving into a “snow cloud” — which can quickly reduce one’s visibility to zero and can conceal the plows themselves.

“When you spot a plow, allow plenty of time to slow down. A snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted,” Geldart said. “You may see them, but they may not see you.”

Christian asked that people not honk at snowplow drivers or flash their high beams at them.

“Please be nice and show respect to the people who are working as hard as possible, for many hours on end, to make your commute easier!,” Christian said.

What you can do

Kamilakis recommended that people who live on residential streets park on the odd side of the road — the side of the street with odd-numbered houses — or in their driveways.

“In terms of main roads, we ask people to stay off the roads at times not only for their safety (because plows are big and heavy) but also because it gives plows the ability to clear more snow if cars aren’t there,” Kamilakis said.

Unsurprisingly, the more snow covering the roadways, the longer it takes for the roads to be cleared. VDOT states that its goal is to have 2 to 4 inches of snow cleared in 24 hours and 4 to 6 inches of snow cleared in 48 hours. Snows of 6 inches or more can be expected to take at least 72 hours to fully clear, meaning that all roads have a passable lane.

According to the VDOT website, a passable lane is defined as an eight- to ten-foot path that would allow emergency vehicle access. Passable lanes may still require caution on the part of drivers.

VDOT, MDOT and DDOT do not name their snowplows. Scotland’s snowplow fleet recently made the news for giving its plows funny names such as “Snowkemon Go” and “Luke Snowwalker.”

“We see that Scotland does it, and we have total confidence that the names that our residents would come up with would be amazing,” Kamilakis said.