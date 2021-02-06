Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): As someone who is longing for spring by this point, today’s a winner, at least during the daylight hours. If you’re seeking sunshine, you’ll need to be out early. Clouds increase as the day wears on. High temperatures range from the mid-40s to near 50. Winds are from the southwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds continue to thicken this evening. Rain or a rain-snow mix moves into the area probably between about 1 and 4 a.m. Precipitation picks up quickly once it starts, and changes to wet snow. Toward dawn, the snow could become heavy at times. Even though temperatures may only fall to 32 or 33 degrees, some accumulation is still expected, especially on grassy surfaces. During heavy bursts, some slushy snow could build up on the roads as well. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): Snow, possibly moderate to heavy at times, may persist into the midmorning before tapering off. The big, wet flakes may reduce visibility and cause slick travel. As precipitation begins to taper off midday, it may change to light rain or drizzle before ending. Precipitation exits by 2 p.m. or so, long before the Super Bowl. Afternoon highs range from the upper 30s north and west to the low 40s in and around the city. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies clear and colder air comes pouring in behind the storm. Add in some fresh snow, and we’re headed to lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. It’s breezy, too, with gusts out of the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Even in an active pattern, there are some relatively nice days. This is one of them, for the most part. Monday is on the cold side, but sunshine is plentiful. Highs are in the upper 30s to around 40. Confidence: Medium

The next weather event is rolling by Tuesday. For now it seems rather weak. There could be some wintry mix early, potentially trending to all rain with time as highs head into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

