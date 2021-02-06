The same storm is predicted to bring heavy, wet snow from Roanoke to Boston, including New York City, which was just buried in more than 17 inches five days ago.

Precipitation should break out from southwest to northeast in the predawn hours Sunday and may start as rain with temperatures 35 to 40 degrees. But, as the precipitation falls and increases in intensity, it will cool the air and likely change to snow. Snow may be moderate to heavy at times between predawn and mid-morning. Then it should taper off midday and exit by 2 p.m., plenty of time before the Super Bowl.

While the snow may initially have trouble sticking because of the mild air and ground temperatures, it should accumulate assuming it becomes steady, especially if there are heavier bursts. While more snow will accumulate on grass than paved surfaces, roads could become slushy and slick if it falls intensely. Visibility will also be reduced and may drop below one-half mile in snowfall rates that could top an inch per hour at times.

Snow accumulation

Our updated accumulation outlook calls for most likely amounts of 1 to 4 inches across the region. Snow amounts may vary a great deal over shorter distances. The potential for localized bands of heavy snow justifies a boom scenario of 4 to 8 inches. On the other hand, in areas where snowfall is lighter and/or mixes with rain, little may accumulate resulting in a bust. The bust scenario is more likely where temperatures are marginal for snowfall, i.e., in downtown Washington and near the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.

In our forecast made Friday, we had called for 1 to 3 inches from the District west and 2 to 5 inches to the south and east. However, since that time, some model projections (e.g. the NAM and European) have suggested more uniform amounts. While areas south and east of Washington are likely to see more overall precipitation, milder temperatures may limit how much snow can accumulate there.

Also, it is not unusual in these situations to see a heavier band of snow set up on the northwest periphery of the steadier precipitation.

Storm timeline

Here’s a general look at how this event may unfold. Temperatures will be lowest north and west of Washington and/or where the heaviest snow is falling in these time slots:

Midnight to 3 a.m. Sunday: Light rain or rain/snow mix develops. Temperatures 33 to 40 degrees.

3 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Rain or rain/snow mix changes to snow, becoming moderate at times. Temperatures 32 to 38 degrees.

7 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Snow, possibly heavy at times. Temperatures 31 to 34 degrees.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Snow tapers off, possibly changing to light rain or drizzle before ending. Temperatures: 33 to 38 degrees.

Impacts

The snow may fall swiftly at times, lowering visibility and even coating roads, which could cause some delays and travel headaches during the first half of Sunday. However, the storm’s impact will be mitigated by several factors:

Above freezing temperatures prior to the storm

Short duration (less than 12 hours)

Temperatures rising above freezing after precipitation ends

Relatively light traffic on Sunday mornings

Something to watch for will be falling temperatures Sunday night, which could cause wet or slushy areas to refreeze, resulting in slick, untreated roads and walkways Monday morning.

On Capital Weather Gang’s winter storm impact scale, this event rates at a Category 1 or “nuisance” storm.

What we know

Aspects of the storm that we are confident about:

The storm tracking northeastward from the Gulf of Mexico is projected to take a favorable track for snow in the area, passing to our south over eastern North Carolina, but close enough to spread precipitation. The track puts us on the cold side of the storm.

Temperatures before the storm are likely to be in the 40s but will quickly drop into the 30s once precipitation begins Saturday night.

The storm will carry plenty of moisture with it from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic.

Temperatures aloft will be plenty cold enough for snow despite temperatures near and above freezing at the ground level.

What we’re less confident about

The forecast has more uncertainty than usual for a storm that begins in less than 24 hours from now.

The models still have yet to settle on exactly where the storm’s low pressure center will track and also on how quickly it will strengthen. Some models, like the Canadian and American, track it far enough offshore that areas from the District westward miss the steady, heavy precipitation. If the precipitation intensity stays light, it won’t cool the air and ground enough to accumulate much.

On the other hand, if the NAM and European models are correct, the track will hug the coast closely enough to generate heavier snow that will spread over the District and its western suburbs. This scenario would allow for temperatures to fall enough for moderate snow accumulation.

What the models are simulating

Here’s how much snow various computer models are projecting for the District as of Saturday morning:

HRRR: 0.5 inches

UKMet: 0.5 inches

High-resolution Canadian: 1.3 inches

Canadian: 2.1 inches

American (GFS): 3.2 inches

HRRR: 4.6 inches

European: 4.8 inches

High-resolution NAM: 5.2 inches

NAM: 8.2 inches