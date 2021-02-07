AD

Today (Sunday): Rain changes to snow around 5-7 a.m., and the snow could be moderate to heavy at times this morning, accumulating around one to four inches. With temperatures at or above freezing, much of the accumulation may focus on grassy areas, but paved surfaces (especially untreated ones) could become slushy and slick during any heavier bursts of snow. Snow should taper around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., possibly changing to rain as it does. Afternoon highs reach near 40, leaving things a bit drippy as the late-day sun tries to peek out as well. Late-afternoon winds pick up from the northwest. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: A bit of a gusty early-evening breeze diminishes later this evening. But even with a light wind from the northwest, overnight lows drop to the upper teens to mid-20s overnight with clearing skies. That means a hard freeze is likely, turning any wet surfaces quite slippery, with wind chills well down into the teens. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Sun fully returns to the sky on Monday, leaving us cold but somewhat pleasant in the sun. Afternoon highs should get to the mid- to upper 30s. That sun is fleeting though, with clouds increasing again by late afternoon or evening. Light winds from the north during the morning shift to come from the southeast in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds thicken during the evening as low pressure approaches from the west. After midnight a light wintry mix tries to develop. With temperatures dropping to lows in the mid-20s to near 30, a light accumulation of snow, or a glaze of freezing rain, could make things slick by morning. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Winds from the south help temperatures rise quickly on Tuesday, turning any of that light wintry mix to all rain early in the morning. Some spotty rain showers remain possible through the day. On the whole, it’s a rather gray day, but highs peaking in the mid-40s aren’t terrible. Colder air returns again from the north Tuesday night, as skies stay mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium

We get another quick break in the action on Wednesday, but “quick” is the operative word. We’re dry and mostly cloudy through much of the day with chilly highs in the 30s. But as our next system begins to approach, we’ve got a chance of snow or ice late Wednesday into Thursday. More details to come. Confidence: Low-Medium

