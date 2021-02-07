Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Temperatures will quickly fall below freezing after sunset, so any standing water or slushy surfaces will refreeze. Icy spots are likely on secondary roads and untreated surfaces. Quite cold overnight, with temperatures in the teens outside the Beltway and low 20s downtown. Winds blowing 5 to 10 mph from the north will make it feel even colder at times.
Tomorrow (Monday): A cold start for sure, with lingering icy spots on some surfaces. There will be lots of sunshine, but don’t expect temperatures to warm up very much. Despite the sun, it’s a chilly day, with highs topping out in the mid-30s. Not as cold tomorrow night, but light snow showers could develop in the early morning. Lows in the mid- to upper 20s.
Disastrous glacier collapse in India: On Sunday morning, a devastating flood struck the Chamoli area of Uttarakhand in northern India, with more than 125 people reported missing. There are strong indications that the landslide and accompanying flood were caused by a collapsed glacier (see video below). Evidence from government and commercial satellite imagery is still being gathered. It is relatively rare to have a collapsed glacier trigger this kind of flooding, with the last such event occurring in 2016 in Tibet.
