Although the nation’s capital walked away with only a slushy 0.3 inches at Reagan National Airport, the midday hour featured a blitz of giant snowflakes. Temperatures were two or three degrees above freezing with high relative humidity.

Temperatures in New York hovered in the lower 30s, with similar readings in Boston. The greatest snowfall totals, some topping a foot, were found in southern New England.

The showstopper wasn’t the totals though, but rather the snowflakes themselves. Some were compared to icy pancakes or waffles.

What made for the Goliath snowflakes? A combination of cloud microphysics and the overarching meteorological setup.

For starters, temperatures were marginal to support snow. In fact, many places started off above freezing and chilled once snow began falling into dry air, which dynamically cools the atmosphere.

That left temperatures in the lower to mid-30s within a nearly saturated atmosphere characterized by high relative humidity.

Because of borderline temperatures, the edges of individual snowflakes began melting a bit. In the process, snowflakes probably bumped into one another while still wet and comparatively sticky. But because the air was dry, that liquid ultimately evaporated off the snowflake, simultaneously sucking heat out of the remaining flake and causing those newly joined individual snowflakes to refreeze and accrete together.

“Smaller flakes and crystals tend to stick together when your temperature is near freezing,” said Wes Junker, the Capital Weather Gang’s winter weather expert.

It’s sort of like soldering, which joins two solids together through a binding liquid that eventually becomes a solid.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere was very conducive to heavy snowfall and high snowfall rates because of something called frontogenesis. That’s a steep change in temperature with horizontal distance at the mid levels of the atmosphere. The result was a sort of ramp of cold, dense air that warmer, moisture-rich air overran higher into the atmosphere. That influx of moisture provided the necessary ingredients for snowflake formation, with sufficiently cold air to make sure precipitation fell as snow.

What goes up must come down, so the strong upward motion induced by frontogenesis meant very high snowfall rates.

“Where you have stronger lifting, the snowflakes stay suspended longer [and grow larger] before they reach the ground,” Junker said.