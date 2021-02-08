The cold could team up with gusty winds to bring dangerously cold wind chills down to 30 below.

Bone-chilling air first surged south late last week, bringing temperatures as low as minus-16 to Minneapolis. The Twin Cities didn’t make it above zero Sunday, and Minneapolis’s high was only a minus-3.

The city bottomed out at minus-9 again Monday morning, kicking off the workweek with a forecast high of zero degrees.

Farther north, temperatures fell to as low as minus-36 at International Falls, Minn. Wind chills tumbled below minus-50. The airport there hasn’t been above zero since 6 p.m. Friday; they were still sitting at minus-16 degrees at 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Aberdeen Regional Airport in South Dakota hit minus-20 degrees, while Mound City, about 80 miles west-northwest of Aberdeen, dropped to minus-24. Mound City has a population of 71.

The extreme cold even tripped up weather satellites, which ordinarily only see temperatures that frigid when signals bounce off high-altitude clouds. Early Monday, however, those minus-20 degree readings were coming from the surface.

Farther north in Canada, widespread minus-40s were observed. The cold tundra landscape in recent nights has been illuminated by spectacular displays of the aurora borealis.

The leading edge of cold air surged southwest Sunday, bringing a 22-degree temperature drop in Denver in 18 minutes. The eastern flank of the Arctic air mass brought blizzard conditions to the Corn Belt last Thursday, sparking a 40-car pileup in Iowa.

By Monday afternoon, cold air had bled south and was draped from Montana and Wyoming to the Front Range and the Kansas-Nebraska border. Most of the Corn Belt was in the crosshairs of the Arctic’s icy breath as well, with the rim of the cold pushing up against the Great Lakes.

Chicago reported snow and was only in the lower to midteens Monday, about 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Kansas City reported a frosty 7 degrees at noontime, with light snow and ice. Both cities, which were under winter weather advisories, could drop into the single digits Monday night.

In Des Moines, single digits were the highs. Minneapolis stood at zero by early afternoon. The two cities were forecast to fall to minus-10 on Monday night.

Billings, Mont., could set a record Thursday morning; the record minimum for the date is minus-15, and the forecast calls for a morning low of minus-18. Friday morning could tie a record low at minus-22.

In Nebraska, the extreme cold and presence of moisture near ground level has led to light pillars being spotted, the result of hexagonally shaped ice crystals in the air. It usually only happens when temperatures are exceptionally frigid.

At the southern periphery of the chill, icy roads near Oklahoma City resulted in a multivehicle accident involving at least 15 cars Monday morning.

The cold will make some progress east into Michigan by Tuesday or Wednesday, and should become more firmly established in Chicago late in the week.

Thereafter, there are signs that a reinforcing shot of very cold air may accompany a dome of Arctic high pressure sliding south out of Alberta and Saskatchewan and into the central Lower 48. While confidence remains low, there is a chance that freezing temperatures could slosh all the way down to the Gulf Coast.

The pattern is tied to a disruption of the polar vortex, which has allowed lobes of cold to spill south to the mid-latitudes in North America and Europe. Signs point to below-average temperatures being here to stay for much of the central United States through at least mid-February.