Today (Monday): Watch out for slick sidewalks and roads early this morning due to any wet areas that froze overnight. It’s a mostly sunny but blustery day, with highs only in the low 30s in our colder areas to the mid- to upper 30s in the city. Winds are from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts to 25 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase as a warm front moves into the region. That means temperatures only fall modestly overnight, from the mid-20s in our colder spots to around 30 downtown. We can’t rule out a little patchy light freezing rain or freezing drizzle in the predawn hours. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Any little freezing rain or drizzle changes to patchy light rain in the morning. Look out for slick spots if you’re out early. But temperatures quickly rise above freezing and push well into the 40s during the afternoon, when clouds may decrease some. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy and it’s cold. Lows range from 25 to 30. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Mostly cloudy and cold on Wednesday with highs in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

The forecast gets complicated Wednesday night through Thursday night as a storm system moves in from the west. Snow and/or a wintry mix may develop Wednesday night and continue through Thursday night. There is the chance of a long-lasting, significant episode of frozen precipitation. Temperatures hover near or a little below freezing. Confidence: Low-Medium

Precipitation should during the first half of Friday with slow clearing later in the day. Highs range from 40 to 45, while lows Friday night drop into the 20s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend forecast is really tricky and likely to change. Clouds increase again Saturday, with a chance of a mix, rain or snow at night. Highs are in the 30s to near 40 with lows in the 20s to low 30s. Sunday’s forecast depends on just how far south an Arctic front pushes. If it sinks to our south, it will be probably be dry but cold, with freezing highs. If it’s over our area or to the north, we may be milder with a chance of rain, snow or mixed precipitation, with temperatures in the 30s or even 40s. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

