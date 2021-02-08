Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds should increase this evening and into the night. Some precipitation, mainly light, will try to break out from midnight to predawn. As it starts, there may be some snow or sleet, but that should transition to light and patchy freezing drizzle or freezing rain as temperatures warm aloft. Most spots might stay dry, but it only takes a little freezing rain to cause problems. Areas most likely to see iciness are north and west of the Beltway. Lows will reach the upper 20s to lower 30s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Any spotty freezing drizzle or light freezing rain in the morning should transition back to rain and end by midday at the latest. For the rest of the day, we should have partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s to lower 50s.
It keeps on coming: We’ve got another winter commuting hazard statement from the local Weather Service office. These are issued when questionable weather overlaps with the commute but is not quite enough for an advisory. Given temperatures settling near 30 overnight, even a little rain could be problematic if it freezes on contact. The concern should dwindle as the sun rises.
