But wet snow is photogenic snow; it paints the landscape, so it worked well for the photos. I particularly like how the pasty snow coated the park’s cannons and split rail fences.
The winter wonderland scenes were brief, however. The snow stopped falling by early afternoon, and when the sun appeared through the clouds, the melting was rapid. Clumps of dripping-wet snow fell from the trees like soggy spitballs.
And if you desire additional winter weather, more frozen and less wet, there are some chances this week.