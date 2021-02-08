The snowflakes were huge Sunday morning, twice the size of cornflakes, and they seemed to stick to everything at the Manassas National Battlefield Park. The snow was extremely wet and pasty.

The temperature never dropped below 34 degrees at the park during the brief snowstorm, and the two inches of snow that fell on the ground seemed to melt and compact as quickly as it accumulated. When I walked the park’s grassy trails, shooting photos, I noticed my footprints in the snow slowly filled with water.

But wet snow is photogenic snow; it paints the landscape, so it worked well for the photos. I particularly like how the pasty snow coated the park’s cannons and split rail fences.

The winter wonderland scenes were brief, however. The snow stopped falling by early afternoon, and when the sun appeared through the clouds, the melting was rapid. Clumps of dripping-wet snow fell from the trees like soggy spitballs.

And if you desire additional winter weather, more frozen and less wet, there are some chances this week.