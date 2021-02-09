Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): We can’t rule out a morning rain shower or two as skies stay cloudy. Some of our colder areas could see some spotty freezing rain early in the morning, so use extra caution. By the afternoon, temperatures warm to the mid- to upper 40s with a few spots hitting around 50 degrees. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Temperatures turn colder under partly to mostly cloudy skies with winds returning from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Lows range from the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: High



Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy and cold as highs edge into the upper 30s to low 40s. By late afternoon, there’s a slight chance of light snow developing in our far western areas. Winds are light from the north and east. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Snow develops in the evening hours, possibly mixed with sleet or rain, especially south of town. The precipitation continues overnight as lows drop to the mid-20s to low 30s in the city. Some accumulation is possible, with the greatest amounts probably focusing north and west of the District. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Thursday should start with more snow, but some wintry mix remains possible, especially south of the District. We may see a precipitation break for a few hours in the afternoon as highs hold only in the 30s. Thursday night should see precipitation pick back up again. It’s most likely to be in the form of snow as temperatures fall into the 20s, but mixed precipitation cannot be ruled out. Confidence: Low

Snow or mixed precipitation may continue Friday morning before ending around midday, with additional accumulation possible. Some slow clearing chances in the afternoon where we might even see some partly sunny skies. Temperatures remain on the cold side, with highs in the 30s. Friday night looks partly to mostly cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend kicks off Saturday with yet another chance of snow or mixed precipitation developing over the area by late in the day as highs hold in the 30s. The snow or wintry mix could continue Saturday night as lows drop toward the 20s. If the storm tracks more to the north or west, temperatures could warm up into the 30s, turning snow to a wintry mix or rain. The storm, if it comes together, should wind down by Sunday afternoon. Sunday night sees some clearing with colder lows in the teens and 20s. Confidence: Low

Presidents’ Day Monday should be partly sunny, but yet another chance(!) of snow or frozen precipitation arrives Monday night or Tuesday. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

