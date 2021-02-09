It’s the first round of several snowy systems that will target the Mid-Atlantic through the end of the week.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm watches span the length of the approaching cold front, which marks the leading edge of bone-chilling air bringing a deep freeze and subzero readings to much of the central United States. Moisture riding north along the same boundary will provide the necessary ingredient for wintry precipitation.

The National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky., issued an ice storm warning for eastern parts of the commonwealth, warning that “power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible” from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening, the agency stated.

It’s the first time since 2013 that the Jackson office has issued an ice storm warning.

Ice storm warnings were quickly expanded to cover central Kentucky as well, including Lexington. Louisville was under a winter weather advisory, with the risk of one to three inches of snow atop a glaze of a tenth or two-tenths of an inch of ice.

The Thursday morning commute could be particularly rough.

Other Weather Service forecast offices were debating whether to issue similar warnings, as the multi-phased, mixed-precipitation event poses a communication challenge for meteorologists. The prospect of significant ice accumulations is particularly concerning since it can paralyze regions with slick roads, downed trees and power lines, along with other hazards.

Tuesday kicked off with freezing fog in parts of the Texas Hill Country, and freezing drizzle north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and around the Oklahoma border. That risk of a few slick spots extended through southwestern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas into the Missouri Ozarks.

That’s just the appetizer round, though, preceding a surge of moisture that will ride along the front Wednesday.

Already, a leading storm in New England was producing snow and freezing drizzle Tuesday, with three to six inches likely in central and eastern Massachusetts. Farther south and east toward the Cape and Islands, a lesser snowfall of two to four inches was expected. Behind the system, patchy freezing drizzle was causing slick roadways from the New York Tri-State area east through Interstate 95 in Connecticut.

That system was expected to exit the coast Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, additional freezing rain, some falling at a moderate to heavy clip, will begin to break out overnight into Wednesday morning. By the afternoon, moisture from the south will undergo a process known as overrunning, which occurs when milder air surges atop cold, dense air. That can generate precipitation falling as liquid into a shallow, frigid air mass, then freezing once it hits the ground.

A few instances of thunder-ice are even possible, with downpours of rain that freeze upon contact with the surface. Areas northwest of Interstate 40 will be particularly affected, including places near Little Rock and Memphis.

Temperatures a half-mile above the ground may run in the upper 30s on Wednesday morning, while surface temperatures will sit in the upper 20s to near 30 — a perfect environment for freezing rain.

With the instigating front stalled and repeated waves of moisture working along it, the potential exists for an extended icing event and a few spots in Arkansas, extreme northwest Tennessee or Kentucky picking up as much as half an inch of glaze.

“Dangerous travel conditions can be expected, especially on untreated roads and bridges,” wrote the Weather Service in Paducah, Ky.

Even Dallas-Fort Worth, on the tail end of the front, could see some patchy freezing drizzle in the predawn hours Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon, a heavier slug of moisture could push ordinary rain and a few thunderstorms into Nashville.

Around that time, the same strip of moisture will ride the stalled front into the Mid-Atlantic. Snow will probably commence in the nation’s capital by Wednesday night, becoming moderate at times during the wee hours of Thursday morning before tapering down after lunchtime.

Additional snowfall is likely as another batch of moisture moves along the front.

All told, central Arkansas and northwestern Tennessee could be looking at a quarter- to a half-inch of ice accretion, with a few spots in Kentucky topping half an inch.