Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It continues to turn cloudier into the night. Lows are mainly in the mid- and upper 20s. Winds are out of the north and turning lighter through the night.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): We wake to rather cloudy conditions. There could be a few breaks through the day, but don’t plan on much sun. Odds of precipitation rise toward late afternoon. Anything that falls could be briefly rain or a rain-snow mix, eventually transitioning to snow. Highs reach the upper 30s to lower 40s.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen and mold spores are both low.
So high (pressure): The Arctic blast tormenting the United States is set to continue. Part of the cause is massive high pressure near Alaska, which helps dump cold air south. It’s possible it will test records for the highest pressure in the Arctic Ocean.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.