Temperatures have already reached nearly minus-40 in parts of the Northern Tier, with readings as cold as the double digits below zero widespread even from the Twin Cities to the Corn Belt. Yet as cold as these readings are, the ongoing Arctic blast is more notable for its duration than its severity.

Some parts of the Dakotas and Montana may spend a week or more below zero, while parts of the Central Plains are enduring the longest bout of bitterly cold weather they’ve experienced since the 1980s.

The core of the cold air stretched from Montana and Wyoming east through the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan early Wednesday. That’s where the day started off below zero. Single digits and teens reached as far south, though, as north Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as the Great Lakes and interior New England.

The cold will become even more severe in the days ahead, expanding in territory and causing temperatures in cities like Chicago and Minneapolis to plummet below zero.

In North Dakota, Fargo sat at minus-15 degrees around sunrise Wednesday morning. The city hasn’t recorded a temperature above zero since Friday, February 5, and likely won’t until at least Monday. That nine-day stretch could be the longest below-zero streak since 1996, when Fargo remained below zero for 11 days.

“Until [next week], bundle up and stay inside because it is as cold as my heart after this Arctic air mass,” wrote a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.

The forecast for Grand Forks calls for lows of minus-22, minus-23, minus-24 and minus-25 on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights respectively. Wind chills of minus-30 to minus-50 are possible where any breeze develops.

Billings, Mont., is on pace to spend a week straight below zero, with lows in the mid-minus-20s Thursday night through Saturday. Despite the extreme cold, the forecast still pales in comparison to the same week in 1936, when temperatures flirted with minus-40.

“Highs still do not look to get above 0 until Sunday,” wrote the local Weather Service office.

In Minneapolis, every night during the remainder of the week could dip below minus-10, with subzero lows continuing into next week. Intermittent snow is expected Thursday and again Saturday. Chicago won’t see the worst of the cold until early next week, when lows drop to minus-4 or minus-5.

Valentines Day weekend will be even more bone-chilling in the Corn Belt. Cedar Rapids, Iowa, can expect lows around minus-14 on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Even Kansas City is expected to see lows dip below zero for four consecutive days, their longest streak in a decade. The Sooner State, meanwhile, was dealing with an icy wintry mix early Wednesday; lows could approach zero in Oklahoma City early next week.

There are growing signs that the Arctic outbreak, which stems from a disrupted polar vortex and is transporting air straight from Siberia and the North Pole, could barrel all the way down to the Gulf Coast by early next week.

Cold air should creep through Texas on Monday or Tuesday, with temperatures dropping into the 20s or 30s as far south as the Mexican border. Even Brownsville, Tex., could drop into the upper 30s by Monday. There’s even some potential for Brownsville to see a bit of a wintry mix of precipitation during this time frame as well.

Houston could see some rain, snow and wintry mix Monday as well, with temperatures Monday night dropping into the lower or mid-20s. That would be the coldest weather there in two years.

“Be prepared to take action and protect people, plants, and properties (pipes),” wrote the Weather Service in Houston.

The surge of cold air will probably even be enough to develop widespread Arctic sea smoke, a photogenic type of fog that forms when frigid temperatures pass over comparatively mild waters. The Gulf of Mexico may appear to be steaming once the frosty air mass sags south.

Meanwhile, dangerous winter weather spans the eastern periphery of the dominant dredge of cold, with freezing fog advisories and ice storm warnings stretching along the stationary cold front through the mid-Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys. Up to half an inch of glaze is possible in parts of Arkansas, extreme northwestern Tennessee and Kentucky.

Such a large amount of ice should be enough for downing trees and power lines in this region, as well as making travel nearly impossible on roadways.

The same weather pattern could prove increasingly favorable for generating winter storms along the Eastern Seaboard in the next week to 10 days. Severe weather could also be possible in parts of the South toward the middle of next week, as the extreme cold interacts with warmer and more humid air on its periphery.

Winter is the fastest-warming season in the U.S., and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to set records for extreme cold.

In Minneapolis, for example, it was once typical to see at least one minus-25 reading per year; nowadays, most years bottom out closer to minus-15. Climate Central, a nonprofit climate change research and communications group, reported Wednesday that Minneapolis has seen a 12-degree increase in its lowest annual temperatures since 1970.

In Chicago, coldest temperatures are now about six degrees warmer on average than they were in 1970.