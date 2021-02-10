In Texas, the temperature drop-off will be especially precipitous, the mercury in spots falling by as much as 50 degrees over the course of a couple days. A dash of frozen precipitation could be on the way as well.

Texans sometimes refer to the phenomenon as a “blue norther,” referring to bitter Arctic fronts from the north that can bring an abrupt change of seasons. They’re most common in the fall but can occur during the winter, too.

Enormous uncertainty exists in when the coldest air will arrive, but it’s likely that Texas could see some of the most frigid weather in more than a decade. Temperatures in the Panhandle could dip below zero.

“It’s looking like a very dramatic shift in temperatures,” said Julie Phillipson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Midland. “These could be the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in 10 to maybe up to 20 years.”

A challenging forecast

Initially, it looked as though the cold air would pour in behind one solid cold front, with temperatures dropping 50 degrees behind the sharp air mass interface. Now it’s appearing like a more gradual stair-step process, punctuated by a still impressive push of cold to come Friday night.

“The models are chaotic, and that’s what we’re seeing here,” Phillipson said. “It’s not just how cold is it going to get … it’s when it’s going to set in, how long will it last. … It’s definitely a very challenging event.”

Some computer weather models differ by as much as 50 degrees in their simulations for the same time frame, making for an incredibly challenging forecast.

The cold front on Wednesday

The cold front had made it to Central Texas by early Wednesday afternoon, draped across the Edwards Plateau. Near Fort Stockton, in extreme west Texas, the temperature sat at 69 degrees at 1 p.m.; just 40 miles northeast across the Pecos River, lower 40s were riding in on northeast winds.

In Fort Stockton proper, the stalled front left air masses sloshing back and forth Wednesday morning like water in a shallow bowl. The city dropped from 54 to 41 degrees between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., followed by a spike from 43 to 53 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. There’s a chance the city could climb into 70s on Wednesday afternoon before dipping into the 30s Wednesday night.

Farther south, the cold front hadn’t made it to near Dryden, Tex., yet, about 20 miles north of the Mexican border. They were only forecast to see highs in the mid-50s but managed middle 60s before the front swept through.

On Matagorda Island in Texas, the 1 p.m. temperature was 76 degrees. Just six miles north across Mesquite Bay, the temperature stood at 64 degrees. Nearby Goliad, Tex., sat at 50 as the cold air oozed south.

Wintry weather to come

Dallas was under a winter weather advisory as freezing drizzle accreted on the cool side of the front. A more significant shove of cold air over the weekend could bring lows in the Metroplex down in the teens.

Houston, meanwhile, is expecting lows in the lower 20s on Monday night, marking some of the coldest mid-February air to visit that stretch of the Gulf Coast since the 1910s. The Gulf of Mexico may emit Arctic sea smoke early next week, a type of fog that forms when bitterly cold air passes over relatively milder waters.

Some computer models simulate accumulating snowfall, some significant, in central and eastern Texas by Monday or Tuesday. Dallas would be in play for snow, as would areas in Arkansas, parts of Louisiana and western Mississippi unaccustomed to significant snow. That same model hints that Houston, where mid-level temperatures would inevitably be a bit warmer, could experience some freezing rain.