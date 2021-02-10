Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

AD

Today (Wednesday): Some sun may peek through at times, but overall we’re mostly cloudy as morning temperatures rise through the 30s, with afternoon highs near 40 to the low 40s. Some spotty rain and snow is possible by late afternoon. Winds are light and variable in direction. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tonight: Periods of light snow are likely during the evening and overnight as temperatures drop into the low 30s. Nothing too heavy, but it could accumulate up to an inch or two by morning. We’ll try to fine-tune the accumulation forecast midday today. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

AD

Tomorrow (Thursday): Early-morning snow, possibly mixing with sleet and rain south of the District, should taper by late morning. Highways and main roads shouldn’t be too bad, but side roads and sidewalks could be slick with morning temperatures in the low 30s and afternoon highs only in the mid-30s. Another area of light snow is likely by late afternoon and evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Periods of light snow into the evening could add another couple of inches, but at this point the accumulation forecast is still fairly low confidence. Snow should start to taper during the overnight hours with lows falling to the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Friday and Saturday should be a pair of mostly cloudy and chilly days with light winds from the northeast. Lingering light snow or wintry mix is possible early Friday, with another chance of light snow or wintry mix midday Saturday into Saturday night. Highs both days should be in the 30s. Confidence: Low

AD

AD

Sunday could see more light snow or wintry mix during the morning, then trending drier by afternoon. Highs continue in the 30s. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.