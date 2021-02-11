Reports on how much snow have fallen so far are still patchy and not totally up-to-date, but reports from the National Weather Service and readers indicate the following:

Frederick, Md.: 3.5 inches through 4 a.m.

BWI Airport: 1.4 inches through 1 a.m.

Germantown, Md.: 1.1 inches through 1:30 a.m.

Reagan National Airport: 0.7 inches through 1 a.m.

Dulles 0.5 inches through 1 a.m.

Areas of light snow and wintry mix should continue for the next couple of hours but shouldn’t be too disruptive. We’ll post another update around 8 a.m.

3/10: Old Man Winter gives D.C. a slight. Most snow stayed north last night but skips south tonight.

Express forecast

Today: Snow and wintry mix tapers off midmorning, clouds remain. Highs: 34 to 38.

Tonight: Cloudy with light snow, mainly south. Lows: 24 to 28.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, light breeze. Highs: 28 to 32.

Forecast in detail

Today’s snow and mixed precipitation should move out by midmorning, and it looks like most of tonight’s snow stays south of the city. So the main attention-grabber is the next winter storm this weekend that is increasingly looking like an icy mess for Saturday. The situation is a fluid one, so stay tuned for updates.

Today (Thursday): Snow and wintry mix is patchy through mid-morning before ending with little or no additional accumulation. Cloudy skies persist through the afternoon, and some patchy light snow may redevelop, especially in our southern areas. Highs are in the mid-30s. Winds are light from the northeast. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Light snow is likely south of the Beltway, with moderate snow possible mainly from Fredericksburg south. Spotty light snow or flurries are still possible in the immediate area, but accumulations are unlikely. A coating of snow to an inch or so is possible in our southern suburbs and more than that south of Fredericksburg. Light northeast winds persist. Lows are mainly in the mid-20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): The clouds hang tough and there could be a few lingering flurries. Winds are light from the northeast, with highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s, one of the coldest days of the winter so far. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds help to slow the drop in temperatures, but yet another round of snow or mixed precipitation may develop late at night or toward morning. Lows hold in the mid-20s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Snow, sleet and freezing rain are all possible Saturday, perhaps lasting into the evening. It’s not yet clear what precipitation type(s) will dominate or how heavy it will be, but parts of the region could turn quite icy. Even if the ice is lighter, it could still be very slippery and hazardous. Highs only manage to reach the upper 20s to low 30s, followed by overnight lows in the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A few snow flurries may linger early Sunday morning. Our Valentine’s Day gift is some sunshine for a change, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures still struggle to warm much, with highs in the upper 30s. The clear evening affords a chance to the see the sliver of a new moon in the west at dusk. Overnight lows range through the 20s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds increase quickly on Presidents’ Day (Monday), but our next round of snow, rain and ice should hold off until Monday night/Tuesday with quite a bit of moisture in tow. Confidence: Low-Medium

