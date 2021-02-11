It’s been barely 10 days since a moisture-loaded winter storm dumped more than 17 inches on Central Park in New York, making it the city’s largest storm in five years. Parts of northern New Jersey saw widespread totals around 30 inches.

A second snowstorm this week pushed the Big Apple’s snowfall to about 22 inches since Jan. 31.

It’s not just the U.S. facing severe winter weather — multiple major snowstorms have rocked Europe and the United Kingdom as well, dropping accumulating snowfall just a short drive from London.

Extreme cold brings temperatures as low as minus-36

Central to the unusual pattern is a large swath of the nation’s midsection locked in beneath temperatures some 40 degrees or more below average. The mercury dropped down to minus-36 in northern Minnesota early Monday, with some places enduring subzero readings for a week or more. Fargo, N.D., hasn’t climbed above zero since Feb. 5, and probably won’t until at least Monday or Tuesday.

Grand Forks, N.D., will spend most nights this week dipping into the minus-20s. Elsewhere across the Upper Midwest, Minneapolis may approach minus-20 by this weekend. Wind chills for some could range between minus-30 and minus-50.

Dangerous ice storms mark the leading edge of cold

The leading edge of cold air swept south in several dramatic pushes throughout the week, bringing a rush of frigid weather and ice. Moisture stretching along the sagging cold front brought freezing rain and drizzle to much of Central Texas, to blame for a fatal hundred-car pileup in Fort Worth early Thursday. At least 15 vehicles were involved in a pileup near Oklahoma City on Monday, also due to freezing rain.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings Thursday stretched more than 1,500 miles from the Texas-Mexico border east to the Atlantic, where moisture riding along the front could spark additional winter weather. A damaging ice storm was ongoing in parts of the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys, with snow farther east.

Up to a half-inch of ice accumulation was expected in parts of Arkansas, extreme northwest Tennessee and Kentucky. Ice storm warnings were in effect in Little Rock and Memphis, where rounds of heavy glazing and freezing thunderstorms continued Thursday morning.

Some 37,000 people were without power in Texas, and 100,000 were in the dark in Kentucky and West Virginia.

To the northeast, that same front was producing snow, and in some places, a significant amount. Up to nine inches fell in the panhandle of Maryland, with a broad four to six inches north and west of Baltimore.

A second round of snow was expected in southern Virginia on Thursday night as more moisture — which caused the Mississippi Valley ice storm — propagated eastward along the stalled front.

An even more extreme pattern to come

By this weekend, the national weather pattern could become even more extreme. There are indications that Arctic air could surge all the way to the Gulf Coast, bringing temperatures in the teens to places such as Houston on Monday night. The Gulf of Mexico could be transformed into a steamy wonderland, the frigid temperatures inducing Arctic sea smoke, a species of fog rarely seen in such mild climates.

The stalled stationary front will sharpen, and will conspire with jet stream energy to brew multiple additional storm systems along the zone of steeply contrasting surface temperatures.

The first, a weak system carrying about half-an-inch of moisture, could bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the nation’s capital Saturday. Parts of the Mid-Atlantic could wind up with a quarter-inch or more of ice depending on how conditions evolve.

A much more significant system will materialize on Saturday over the Four Corners region, intensifying as it pivots along the edge of cold air and swings southeast into Mexico and then curves north into the Gulf and back ashore. Counterclockwise spin associated with the low will reinforce the cold, while also whipping up some wintry precipitation.

There is an increasing chance of potentially significant snow across a broad swath of Texas, Oklahoma and the South early next week, with a shot at snow or ice even sneaking into the northwestern suburbs of Houston.

Snow could also fall in Louisiana and western Mississippi, places totally unaccustomed to snow, early next week.

A pattern tied to the polar vortex’s demise

The pattern as a whole is a symptom of a chain reaction atmospheric shuffle stemming from an early January disruption of the polar vortex. Hannah Attard, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, noted in an email that it’s “what I would expect to see” after a sudden warming in the upper atmosphere over the North Pole.

That abrupt warming dislodged colder air ordinarily contained in the polar vortex to the mid-latitudes. Atmospheric scientists refer to an index known as the Arctic Oscillation, or AO, as an indicator of how bottled-up that cold air is. When the AO swings negative, big outbreaks of cold over North America, Europe and Asia are possible.

“The [sudden stratospheric warming over the North Pole] from early January helped to reinforce the negative AO that was already in place,” Attard wrote. She explained that was a driving factor in helping bursts of cold penetrate as far south as they have.

Oftentimes, cold air outbreaks in the Midwest and South come from the same temperature seesaw that brings unusually mild conditions to Alaska. This time around, however, everybody’s in the icebox.

Andrew Winters, a professor at the University of Colorado, blames a coincidental pairing of jet stream orientations that are unleashing a double whammy of cold in western and eastern zones.

“Namely, the North Pacific jet has been retracted [farther north] compared to normal, while the North Atlantic jet has been equatorward shifted,” he wrote in an email. “On it’s own, a retracted North Pacific jet is typically associated with below-normal temperatures over Alaska.”

Frigid temperatures will probably persist through much of the next week in the central United States, with some moderation possible as a potential pattern change arises about 10 days from now.

Until then, bouts of storminess are likely from the southern Plains through the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys and into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Those areas are in the sweet spot where moisture and opposing air masses meet, and could host a barrage of storms before the month draws to a close.