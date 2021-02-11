Through tonight: Light snow passes mainly south of the region. It may extend into the immediate area at some point this evening, but the best chances of anything more than a coating are well to the south. There could also be some mist or freezing mist, the latter of which could lead to some travel issues as temperatures dip below freezing this evening.

Otherwise, a passing snow shower is possible. Because it is cold, anything that falls will stick, potentially leading to a few slick spots. Temperatures tonight reach the low 20s well north to the upper 20s well south. Winds are out of the north around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds are enjoying their stay, and any breaks are minimal. There could be a few snowflakes at times, but they shouldn’t amount to much. Readings are mainly in the upper 20s to lower 30s for afternoon highs. Winds, fortunately, are light.

Feeling like winter: The cold weather we’re dealing with now is as sustained as we’ve seen all winter. Even without much precipitation, it can turn slick out there.

Once temperatures fall below freezing tonight, they may not rise above that threshold tomorrow. If that’s the case, it’ll be the first time in more than two years.