The unusual episode of airplane-effect snow brought rogue snowflakes to Arlington and Grand Prairie, Tex., near Interstate 30.

Airplane-effect snow is rare, but not unheard of. It happened in Chicago on Nov. 27, 2018. It’s a phenomenon that occasionally visits most northern U.S. airports every couple of winters, but it’s very unusual to see airplane-effect snow as far south as Texas. It’s a testament to the extremely cold air mass in place.

To get airplane-effect snow, you need cold air and liquid moisture — two things that usually don’t go hand in hand. The moisture has to be supercooled, meaning it is a liquid at temperatures well below freezing. That can only occur when droplets of water have nothing to freeze on.

When an airplane flies overhead, it releases exhaust, water vapor and a spattering of microscopic hydrocarbons and sooty materials resulting from imperfect combustion in the aircraft’s engines. Those tiny metallic bits can nucleate the supercooled water, essentially seeding the clouds and triggering the formation of ice crystals. When that happens in large enough volume, a few of those snowflakes can make it to the ground.

Supercooled water droplets often can be found beneath steep temperature inversions in the wintertime. An inversion describes a dramatic increase in temperature with height. Mixing at the interface of the two layers of air can result in a narrow layer of saturated air, moisture condensing but having nothing to freeze onto.

Supercooled stratocumulus clouds, which are flat, dreary pancake-like clouds that frequently hover offshore of the West Coast, are usually needed to generate airplane-effect snow.

In the case of Friday’s flurries, all of those ingredients were in place. The morning weather balloon launch from Fort Worth showed temperatures of 24 degrees at the surface and 42 degrees at 6,000 feet. That indicates an obvious inversion present. Moreover, the atmosphere was mostly saturated at that level and down to about 1,500 feet.

That meant that airplanes, which were landing from south to north, would pass through the supercooled droplet layer for several miles during their final approach, creating a strip of snow.

The snow showers didn’t last long, though there were some indications of potential airplane-effect snow in Oklahoma as well. The same frigid conditions that support airplane-effect snow often give rise to lake-effect snow, with bands of snow even drifting off Oologah Lake near Tulsa.