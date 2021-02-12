AD

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Clouds rule the day, with few — if any — breaks. A few snowflakes or graupel (snow pellets) are possible early, mainly south of town. We should try to stay below the 32-degree freezing mark for the first time this season, with high temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Some patchy drizzle is possible, which seems likely to be of the freezing variety if so, given the low temperatures. Northeast breezes stay light (luckily). Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tonight: A continued, insulating blanket of clouds helps prevent temperatures from falling much. Low temperatures generally hold in the mid- to upper 20s. There could be some more of that patchy freezing drizzle around. Any of that stuff is too much, so travel with caution. Light winds pick up just a tad from the northeasterly direction before dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week …

Tomorrow (Saturday): Spotty freezing rain and sleet may increase in coverage over our region with time, and become steadier during the afternoon. Around town and points southeast currently have the highest ice threat, but this is evolving. Only a small amount of sleet or freezing rain causes slick, hazardous roads and walkways. A bit of snow could mix in, but it looks like a minor player at this time. High temperatures may once again stay below freezing, in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Periods of freezing rain or sleet remain possible. As it stands now, overnight temperatures generally hover in the mid-20s to around 30. Temperatures may rise before sunrise. For safety, you may want to plan to stay off roadways and charge devices in case a few trees fall near power lines. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Final drops of rain and freezing tend to depart. We should have a quieter day, with mostly cloudy conditions and us slowly thawing out. Temperatures should rise (but subject to change) into the upper 30s to perhaps the mid-40s. Peeks of sunshine could brighten our Valentine’s Day, but let’s not count all our meteorological chickens before they’re hatched. Confidence: Medium

AD

AD

Sunday night: Some clouds may part ways enough to see a few stars and the new moon in the western sky. Though, once again by late-night hours, we may have the slightest of chances for a few patches of freezing drizzle. Snow pellets or sleet are possible too. Temperatures may vary somewhat widely across the region, depending on patches of cloud cover, from the low 20s to around 30. Confidence: Medium

Clouds and a periodic wintry mix are possible Presidents’ Day (Monday) into Tuesday as our next wintry storm eyes the region. Most of the (perhaps plentiful) moisture may move through Monday night into early Tuesday. We’ll monitor as we get closer, to see just how much falls as rain vs. snow vs. sleet vs. freezing rain. It could certainly be another wintry mess. High temperatures may stay chilly both days, in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.