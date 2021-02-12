SlopeCast, our 0-10 rating of ski conditions, has hit top territory with both the region’s high-country and front-range resorts registering at 9 out of 10. That means we’re skipping lunch and shredding until the lifts stop spinning. Unfortunately, the weather will get a little dodgy this weekend with a forecast of a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Many resorts have sold out of daytime lift tickets for the long weekend. But don’t forget about night skiing. And with a deep, natural snow base there is also cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. If you want a machine to do the work, snowmobiling is available at Snowshoe, the Homestead and Seven Springs.

Slope conditions

Weekend forecast

With a wintry mix in the forecast, the good news is that the worst of the ice is expected east of the mountains with patchy freezing rain and sleet at ski areas on Saturday. The resorts in southwest Pennsylvania may miss the ice entirely.

The bad news is that travel from the Washington region to the mountains may be hazardous, especially getting in and out of neighborhoods on Saturday.

By Sunday, conditions should gradually improve. But more mixed precipitation could develop Monday in both Washington and the mountains. Snow is more likely to fall in southwest Pennsylvania with more of an icy mix to the south and east.

High-country resorts

Saturday: Wintry mix except mostly dry in southwest Pennsylvania. Morning lows near 20. Highs 20 to 25.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Morning lows 20 to 25. Highs near freezing.

Monday: Wintry mix in West Virginia and West Virginia. Snow in southwest Pennsylvania. Lows near 25. Highs near 30.

Front-range resorts

Saturday: Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Morning lows near 20. Highs near 25.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in low 20s. Highs 30-35.