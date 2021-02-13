The delay in the onset of the precipitation may allow temperatures aloft to warm enough so precipitation starts off more as sleet and freezing rain, rather than snow, except in our west and northwest suburbs, which could see a quick coating of snow before the switch to icy precipitation. (An inch or so of snow or could fall in northern Maryland, where precipitation may remain mostly snow.)

The period of steady icy precipitation may be brief, only lasting until 4 or 5 p.m., but patchy freezing drizzle may linger well after that. The most hazardous conditions are still expected between late morning and the evening.

Our next update will be around 8:30 a.m. or when precipitation closes in, whichever comes first.

Detailed forecast from 5 a.m.

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: The weather can’t get much worse than a day full of intermittent wintry mix mostly made up of sleet and freezing rain.

Express forecast

Today: Intermittent sleet and freezing rain. Highs: Upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tonight: Freezing rain tapers to patchy freezing drizzle, ending late. Lows: Mid-20s to near 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.

Forecast in detail

Hopefully you’re a fan of clouds and wintry weather. Today’s mess is just a preview of what’s to come as multiple storm systems target the region. The most significant icing today is likely in our southern and southeastern areas, but a mix of frozen precipitation could create hazardous conditions for motorists and pedestrians everywhere.

It doesn’t take much ice to cause big problems. If you don’t need to be out and about, it might be a good day to stay inside.

Today (Saturday): Mixed frozen precipitation show up within a few hours of sunrise, becoming steadier into the day. Although there may be some snowflakes to start (perhaps enough for a coating), with time the precipitation turns more toward sleet and freezing rain. The heaviest freezing rain is probably south and east of the Beltway.

For most of the area we might expect some accumulation of sleet and up to about a tenth of an inch of freezing rain. Further south, ice accumulation may be closer to a quarter inch. It’s probably pretty messy most of the day. Highs reach the mid-20s well north and west to near freezing in the immediate area. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: The steady sleet and freezing rain will likely have passed, but some lingering freezing drizzle is possible into the night. Temperatures hold steady, with lows mainly in the mid-20s to near freezing. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): Any lingering freezing drizzle ends early with temperatures rising above freezing between midmorning and noon. We may see a few breaks in the clouds, but not many if so. Highs are near 40, which allows for some ice to melt. A shower chance may pop up late. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy conditions persist. Some light rain or freezing rain (in our colder areas north and west of the Beltway) may work in from the south. Lows are in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Our next storm is loading up to attack on Monday. Some patchy light rain is possible during the day, as highs rise to 35 to 40. Odds of trouble rise into the night, when temperatures may fall enough for substantial iciness, especially in our colder areas. This storm may, however, draw in enough mild air for just plain rain in other areas. Confidence: Low-Medium

Rain and any icy precipitation (mainly in our colder areas) probably tapers off during the first half of Tuesday while temperatures rise into the 30s for highs. Confidence: Low-Medium

