AD

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

AD

Today (Valentine’s Day): Any lingering freezing drizzle should diminish early this morning, but many roads and sidewalks remain treacherous with temperatures below freezing through much of the morning. We should see conditions improve once temperatures start to climb above freezing after 11 a.m. or so. Afternoon highs should climb to the upper 30s to near 40 with light winds from the north, before a chance of light rain showers toward evening, mainly south and southeast of the city. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: A chance of light rain showers continues through the evening, with the heavier rain likely remaining well south and east of D.C. (from around Fredericksburg and Southern Maryland to the south and east). Temperatures may get cold enough for a touch of frozen precipitation, with a light coating of ice possible on untreated surfaces, trees and cars. Lingering drizzle or freezing drizzle is possible overnight with lows in the low-to-mid 30s. Just not a nice night overall. Confidence: Medium

AD

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

AD

Tomorrow (Presidents’ Day): As one system moves away offshore, another one approaches from the west. Could see a few light rain showers or patchy drizzle during the day, perhaps mixed with a bit of frozen precipitation in our far northern and western suburbs. But the main slug of precipitation should hold off until evening. Otherwise we’re gray and dreary, and frankly it’s another day in this stretch to spend indoors, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 and light winds from the east and northeast. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: With more substantial precipitation moving in during the evening and overnight, we’ll need to watch temperatures closely. Some of our colder north and west suburbs could be looking at a period of wintry mix. But for the time being it looks like mostly rain closer to the Beltway and to the south and east. The rain could be moderate to occasionally heavy at times, with lows in the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

The rain may continue into Tuesday morning, and it should be all rain, even in our north and west suburbs. We should finally start to dry out by afternoon, when skies may even feature our first glimpses of sun in some time. Highs reach the near 40 to the mid-40s with winds turning breezy at times from the northwest. Mostly clear skies allow Tuesday night lows to dip well down into the 20s, with even some upper teens possible in our colder suburbs. Confidence: Medium

AD

AD

Wednesday should see partly sunny skies with high pressure in control. But a cold breeze from the northeast keeps a chill in the air, with highs only in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.