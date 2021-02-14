Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Mostly cloudy this evening, with spotty areas of drizzle possible before midnight. Drizzle and some light freezing rain are more likely after midnight. Overnight temperatures in and around D.C. will be in the range of 32 to 36 degrees, so we aren’t expecting any widespread icing concerns. But slippery spots will develop, especially on secondary roads and surfaces in elevated locations north and west of the city.
Tomorrow (Presidents’ Day): Spotty pockets of drizzle linger in the early morning, but we’ll stay mostly cloudy and mostly dry for much of the daytime. Chilly and a bit raw, with highs in the upper 30s and a light east wind at 5 to 10 mph. Steadier rain develops after 5 p.m. and continues through tomorrow night, with lows in the mid-30s.
