Monday: Some patchy light rain and drizzle, along with areas of fog, are possible early in the day. Watch out for some pockets of freezing rain north and west of Leesburg and Frederick. We may see a midday pause before more rain develops by late afternoon (except for patchy freezing rain again north and west of Leesburg and Frederick). Temperatures hold steady much of the day in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday night: On and off periods of rain are likely, with the steadiest precipitation after midnight. Some patchy freezing rain is possible in some of the colder areas in northern Montgomery, Frederick, western Howard and Loudoun counties. Temperatures hover in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

Tuesday: Rain should exit fairly early, with skies becoming partly sunny by the afternoon, possibly sooner. If we get enough sunshine, highs could climb well into the 40s, with 50s possible as close as Fredericksburg and Southern Maryland. Confidence: Medium-High

Tuesday night: Skies clear and colder air oozes into the area as light winds come in from the northwest. Lows range from 20 to 25. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is a transition day between storm systems. Partly sunny skies give way to increasing clouds late. It is on the cold side with highs 35 to 40. Clouds lower and thicken Wednesday night, with a chance of snow or mixed precipitation by morning. Lows range from 25 to 30. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday and Thursday night are potentially messy. Snow and sleet may eventually transition to freezing rain and rain. Areas west of Interstate 95 have the best chance of holding on to frozen precipitation the longest. Precipitation totals may be substantial. Highs are in the 30s, with lows near 30. Confidence: Low-Medium

Precipitation should end early Friday, with partial clearing. Highs range from 40 to 45. Mostly clear and cold Friday night with lows in the 20s. Confidence: Medium

For the first time in a while, we have a chance at a dry weekend. It’s still on the chilly side, with highs Saturday in the 30s moderating to 40 to 45 on Sunday. Lows Saturday night are mostly in the 20s.

