Parts of the region could see significant amounts of snow and/or ice before a possible change to rain. The precipitation, which may be heavy at times, is likely to continue into Thursday night or very early Friday morning.

Our colder areas north and west of the District are expected to see the most frozen precipitation that lasts the longest and it’s questionable whether they will see a transition to rain; whereas, our southeastern suburbs toward southern Maryland may only see a several-hour period of frozen precipitation before rain takes over.

Temperatures in the early stages of the event, through Thursday morning, are forecast to be very cold, mostly in the 20s to near 30, meaning frozen precipitation should initially accumulate and cause slick travel.

However, the temperature forecast, which has important implications for what type of precipitation falls and the duration, is dependent on exactly how far south the Arctic air pushes which may take another day or two to more confidently determine.

Many, but not all, computer model projections suggest the air may be cold enough from cloud-to-ground level for a period of snow when the precipitation arrives. But then, as a milder pocket of air pokes in at the mid-levels, the snow may change to sleet and eventually, as the milder air deepens, freezing rain and plain rain, especially along and east of Interstate 95.

Before any transition to rain, however, significant amounts of frozen precipitation may fall.

For the District:

Chance of at least one inch of snow: 50 percent

Chance of at least three inches of snow: 25 percent

Note that these percentages are preliminary and may require upward and downward adjustments. They will tend to be higher north and west of the District where colder air will last longer.

On top of any snow, there’s the potential for accumulating sleet and perhaps a glaze of freezing rain as well, especially in our colder areas.

What we know

An Arctic high pressure zone will be in a perfect position to our north to supply cold air

A storm system will be tracking towards the Mid-Atlantic from the Gulf of Mexico, spreading precipitation over the region by Thursday morning

Precipitation will likely start as snow or sleet, then change to freezing rain and then rain for areas south and east of the city.

Temperatures are likely to range from the mid-20s for our western area to the upper 20s in and around the city Thursday morning at the onset of the precipitation. Those temperatures will be cold enough for untreated surfaces to become slick.

The cold air and below freezing temperatures will hold on longer for areas to our west close to the mountains and to our north. Those areas also have the best chances of seeing accumulating snow.

The precipitation will last through the day on Thursday and will likely exit the region by the predawn hours Friday. There are questions about whether we get a break between the heavier Thursday morning precipitation before a dry slot moves in and whether another round of heavier precipitation occurs later in evening when the front moves through the area. Regardless, Thursday looks like a day to stay inside if you can.

What we’re less confident about