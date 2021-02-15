Parts of the region could see significant amounts of snow and/or ice before a possible change to rain. The precipitation, which may be heavy at times, is likely to continue into Thursday night or very early Friday morning.
Our colder areas north and west of the District are expected to see the most frozen precipitation that lasts the longest and it’s questionable whether they will see a transition to rain; whereas, our southeastern suburbs toward southern Maryland may only see a several-hour period of frozen precipitation before rain takes over.
Temperatures in the early stages of the event, through Thursday morning, are forecast to be very cold, mostly in the 20s to near 30, meaning frozen precipitation should initially accumulate and cause slick travel.
However, the temperature forecast, which has important implications for what type of precipitation falls and the duration, is dependent on exactly how far south the Arctic air pushes which may take another day or two to more confidently determine.
Many, but not all, computer model projections suggest the air may be cold enough from cloud-to-ground level for a period of snow when the precipitation arrives. But then, as a milder pocket of air pokes in at the mid-levels, the snow may change to sleet and eventually, as the milder air deepens, freezing rain and plain rain, especially along and east of Interstate 95.
Before any transition to rain, however, significant amounts of frozen precipitation may fall.
For the District:
Chance of at least one inch of snow: 50 percent
Chance of at least three inches of snow: 25 percent
Note that these percentages are preliminary and may require upward and downward adjustments. They will tend to be higher north and west of the District where colder air will last longer.
On top of any snow, there’s the potential for accumulating sleet and perhaps a glaze of freezing rain as well, especially in our colder areas.
What we know
- An Arctic high pressure zone will be in a perfect position to our north to supply cold air
- A storm system will be tracking towards the Mid-Atlantic from the Gulf of Mexico, spreading precipitation over the region by Thursday morning
- Precipitation will likely start as snow or sleet, then change to freezing rain and then rain for areas south and east of the city.
- Temperatures are likely to range from the mid-20s for our western area to the upper 20s in and around the city Thursday morning at the onset of the precipitation. Those temperatures will be cold enough for untreated surfaces to become slick.
- The cold air and below freezing temperatures will hold on longer for areas to our west close to the mountains and to our north. Those areas also have the best chances of seeing accumulating snow.
- The precipitation will last through the day on Thursday and will likely exit the region by the predawn hours Friday. There are questions about whether we get a break between the heavier Thursday morning precipitation before a dry slot moves in and whether another round of heavier precipitation occurs later in evening when the front moves through the area. Regardless, Thursday looks like a day to stay inside if you can.
What we’re less confident about
- The exact track of the storm from the Gulf and how quickly a new storm center might form to our southeast near the coast. The farther south and east the storm tracks as it approaches, the longer the cold air is likely to hold across the region. If the storm tracks to our west, the transition from the snow to mixed precipitation and rain will occur faster.
- Will the precipitation start as snow and, if so, will we get a thump heavy enough to accumulate? The American (GFS), UKMet and European models suggest the possibility of up to several inches of snow. Whether that happens largely depends on the storm track. This morning’s NAM and Canadian models track the initial storm far enough west that we see mostly sleet at the onset of the storm rather than snow.
- How far north and west will above freezing surface temperatures penetrate by Thursday afternoon and night If the storm tracks to our east, the cold air could hold on tenaciously for a large part of the area, except perhaps Southern Maryland. But if the storm tracks to our west, frozen precipitation could transition to rain even in areas far northwest of the District.