Today (Tuesday): Rain should end by about 9 to 10 a.m., if not earlier, with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures lift into the 40s, and potential warmer highs from the upper 40s to the low 50s by afternoon. We may see a partly sunny spot or two in the afternoon, but winds pick up from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 to 25 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Mostly clear and colder with lows in the 20s. Breezy weather from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, and gusts 25 to 30 mph will make it feel like the teens or colder at times. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies in the morning through early afternoon as highs lift toward the mid- to upper 30s. Then, clouds start to invade our skies by later in the afternoon as the next system approaches. Light winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy and cold, with snow and sleet potentially developing toward dawn. Lows from the low 20s in the outer suburbs to near 30 in the city. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday could kick off with snow, sleet and freezing rain, with possible transitions toward plain rain around the District and especially points east to south later in the day. Areas north and west of the city could stick longer with snow or a wintry mix later into the day for potentially more significant accumulations. This is a very complicated situation. Read Monday’s story for what we know and don’t know yet about this storm and watch for a new article this afternoon. Highs Thursday range from the upper 20s in typically colder areas to the low to mid-30s. Thursday night may see plain rain with lows in the 30s in the city, but areas west and north of the city could see upper 20s to low 30s with continued freezing rain and drizzle. Confidence: Low

Friday should see precipitation ending early, with clouds finally breaking a bit by afternoon as highs reach into the low to mid-40s. Friday night turns mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper teens to the mid-20s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend delivers a much-needed break from our series of storm systems. Saturday is the colder day, with partly sunny skies and highs only in the 30s. Saturday night is also cold under clear skies as lows range through the 20s. Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny with highs up into the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

