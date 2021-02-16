* Winter storm watch from late Wednesday night through late Thursday night *

Temperatures rose into the mid-and-upper 40s ahead of a cold front slicing through the region late today. That cold front is whipping up wintry winds and will send readings deep into the 20s tonight. While we’ve still got another day or so of relatively benign conditions ahead of the next winter storm, it’ll be bundle-up weather for sure.

Through Tonight: Skies turn clearer this evening and stay that way into the early overnight. Colder and drier air is filtering in on a northwest wind that gusts to 20 or 25 mph through the evening. Lows reaching the low and mid-20s feel a good 10 degrees colder for much of the night. Clouds may be increasing again by sunrise.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We awake to partly sunny conditions and should hold onto some sun through much of the day. Clouds are on the increase with time, as the next storm system approaches. It’s a good deal colder than today as well, with highs mainly in the mid- or upper-30s. Winds are from the northwest and north around 5 to 10 mph.

A chilly month? With more than half of February done, Washington was sitting at 1.2 degrees below normal through yesterday. It’s a bit too soon to declare it a colder than normal month overall, but should it get there it would be the first in winter (December-February) since January 2018, when it was 0.3 degrees below normal. It would also be the first time in February since 2015, when it was just shy of 9 degrees below normal!

