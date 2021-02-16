Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies turn clearer this evening and stay that way into the early overnight. Colder and drier air is filtering in on a northwest wind that gusts to 20 or 25 mph through the evening. Lows reaching the low and mid-20s feel a good 10 degrees colder for much of the night. Clouds may be increasing again by sunrise.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): We awake to partly sunny conditions and should hold onto some sun through much of the day. Clouds are on the increase with time, as the next storm system approaches. It’s a good deal colder than today as well, with highs mainly in the mid- or upper-30s. Winds are from the northwest and north around 5 to 10 mph.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
A chilly month? With more than half of February done, Washington was sitting at 1.2 degrees below normal through yesterday. It’s a bit too soon to declare it a colder than normal month overall, but should it get there it would be the first in winter (December-February) since January 2018, when it was 0.3 degrees below normal. It would also be the first time in February since 2015, when it was just shy of 9 degrees below normal!
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.