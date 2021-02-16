The storm, originating from the Gulf of Mexico, is set to spread disruptive amounts of wintry precipitation from North Texas, including Dallas, through the Tennessee Valley into the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England between Wednesday and early Friday.

Because of an Arctic dome of high pressure feeding cold air into the Mid-Atlantic, we expect much of the precipitation to fall in frozen form in the Washington region, except perhaps Southern Maryland, where the wintry mix will probably change to rain as Thursday wears on.

AD

AD

The big forecast question is how much of the precipitation falls as snow before changing to sleet and freezing rain. Generally, the farther northwest you head from Washington, the longer snow will last before a transition to icy precipitation. But even in the immediate area, some accumulating snow seems likely.

How much snow and ice may fall

As a first estimate, which we’ll fine-tune Wednesday, we think about 2 to 4 inches of snow is most likely in the immediate area Thursday morning before a switch to sleet midmorning. To the northwest, snow could last longer, perhaps into the afternoon, with 3 to 6 inches or so possible.

A coating of sleet is expected atop the snow in most areas. Especially along and east of Interstate 95, the sleet could change to freezing rain Thursday afternoon into the evening, adding an icy glaze.

AD

AD

These predicted amounts carry with them a high degree of uncertainty as they depend on exactly when transitions between precipitation types occur and are subject to adjustment.

If snow is able to hang on longer before a transition to sleet, the predicted snow amounts may be conservative and some areas could see 4 to 8 inches. Or, if snow changes to sleet quickly, less than an inch might fall, with more of an icy mess similar to what occurred Saturday.

Because we expect to see more sleet than freezing rain, we are not expecting major issues with ice building up on trees and power lines, although that could again become an issue in parts of central and southern Virginia, especially west of Richmond, where winter storm watches have been issued.

Storm timeline

The heaviest precipitation and most snow and sleet accumulation is expected through midday Thursday. Some additional accumulation of ice and/or snow is possible into late Thursday, but may be more intermittent. The temperature range indicates the coldest temperatures in our northwest areas and mildest from downtown Washington to the southeast.

AD

AD

1 to 4 a.m. Thursday: Snow and/or sleet develop. Temperatures 26 to 31.

4 to 10 a.m.: Snow and snow-sleet mix, heavy at times. Accumulation likely. Temperatures 25 to 30.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Snow and/or sleet northwest of Washington. Mostly sleet elsewhere, except a mix of sleet and freezing rain southeast of Washington. Temperatures 26 to 32.

1 to 7 p.m.: Intermittent wintry mix, more sleet-snow northwest of D.C., with sleet and freezing rain elsewhere, except plain rain in Southern Maryland. Temperatures 29 to 34.

7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday: Light mix of precipitation. Temperatures 28 to 34.

1 to 7 a.m. Friday: Precipitation tapers off. Temperatures 28 to 33.

What we know

The morning rush Thursday is likely to be a mess.

A cold high-pressure system will be to our north providing the area with a feed of cold.

A storm lifting northeastward toward the region will help bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is likely to track to our south and east, putting us on the cold side of the storm.

The precipitation will probably start as snow or a snow-sleet mix arriving between predawn and sunrise with temperatures in the 20s. This will lead to precipitation rapidly coating roads across the area.

The snow is likely to change to sleet and freezing rain as the day progresses. However, the models have been trending colder, leading to questions about how long the snow might last before the changeover.

Untreated surfaces are likely to remain icy and slick through the day as temperatures across most of the region will remain below freezing.

The precipitation is likely to end across the area late Thursday night into early Friday.

What we’re less confident about