Mississippi officials urged residents to try to conserve electricity on a day when millions in Texas and other states were without power.

“Knock on wood, we think we have avoided that as of right now,” said Brandon Presley, public service commissioner for the Northern District of Mississippi. “If we can sacrifice a little bit, everybody will make it through until the temperatures come up.”

Mississippi outages were minute compared with the outages in Texas. On Monday night, a natural gas station regulator malfunctioned in Webster County, disconnecting 22 customers who then had to have plumbers come in to relight pilot lights by hand.

The issue was resolved by 11 p.m. Monday, Presley said. As of 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, approximately 34,000 were in the dark in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Safe rooms opened up across the state, providing shelter and warmth to those in need.

As people traveled on the icy roadways, the Mississippi Department of Transportation reported multiple disabled vehicles across the state Monday night and Tuesday morning, shutting down parts of state highways and Interstate 20, and causing delays. The northern part of Mississippi felt the brunt of the icy storm, with Olive Branch dipping down to just 1 degree Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson.