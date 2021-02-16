As one winter storm associated with the cold outbreak leaves the East Coast Tuesday, another will begin taking shape across the nation’s southern tier, aiming for some of the same hard hit areas Tuesday night through the end of the week.
Houstonians grapple with lack of power amid extreme cold
HOUSTON — As many Houstonians passed 24 hours without power on a night when the temperature neared single digits, the question of when electricity would flow again remained open. As of 2:30 a.m., Centerpoint Energy reported that 1.3 million users were still dark. The company encouraged those who do have power to moderate their usage to lessen the load on the system.
Users reported getting power back, sometimes just briefly, in the Tomball, Fresno and Woodland Heights communities of the greater Houston area.
Sick Houstonians are especially hard hit during the outage.
“I just got out of the hospital a few weeks ago with acute respiratory failure. I was sleeping with my oxygen on and woke up to the power being out,” said Allison Campos, who lives in Fallbrook in the northwestern part of the city. “I am terrified. I stop breathing and my heart stops when I’m sleeping. I have one tank for short trips. I’m supposed to be on three liters, but I have it set to two to conserve.”
Little Rock copes with aftermath of heavy snow, frigid temperatures
Six to 12 inches of snow buried Little Rock on Monday, bringing the city to a standstill.
Government offices in central Arkansas cities and counties were closed Monday. The city of Little Rock announced it was canceling public meetings through Wednesday and that it was making arrangements to use the more than 10,000-seat Barton Coliseum on the state fairgrounds property as an emergency shelter if bed space runs out at local homeless shelters. City police and fire department workers are providing transportation to any homeless residents they encounter, a news release said. City residents were advised to stay off roads for nonessential travel.
Entergy Arkansas said there was a shortage of electricity in the central part of the country due to extremely cold temperatures and forced generation outages. The utility asked customers to voluntarily reduce electricity usage until further notice.
In the snowstorm’s wake Tuesday morning, the temperature in Little Rock plummeted to minus-1 degree, the lowest recorded since 1989.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.
Mississippi officials work to avoid Texas power woes amid more ice, snow
Mississippi officials urged residents to try to conserve electricity on a day when millions in Texas and other states were without power.
“Knock on wood, we think we have avoided that as of right now,” said Brandon Presley, public service commissioner for the Northern District of Mississippi. “If we can sacrifice a little bit, everybody will make it through until the temperatures come up.”
Mississippi outages were minute compared with the outages in Texas. On Monday night, a natural gas station regulator malfunctioned in Webster County, disconnecting 22 customers who then had to have plumbers come in to relight pilot lights by hand.
The issue was resolved by 11 p.m. Monday, Presley said. As of 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, approximately 34,000 were in the dark in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Safe rooms opened up across the state, providing shelter and warmth to those in need.
As people traveled on the icy roadways, the Mississippi Department of Transportation reported multiple disabled vehicles across the state Monday night and Tuesday morning, shutting down parts of state highways and Interstate 20, and causing delays. The northern part of Mississippi felt the brunt of the icy storm, with Olive Branch dipping down to just 1 degree Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson.
Most of the state is expected to remain below freezing throughout the day, with another winter storm bringing snow, sleet and ice expected late Tuesday night and continuing through Thursday. No deaths or storm related injuries have been reported, according to MEMA.
Tornado near North Carolina coast kills 3, injures 10
At least three people were killed when a tornado tore through the southern part of North Carolina late Monday, the Brunswick County sheriff said in an early-morning news conference. The responsible storm system was the same one that brought snow and ice from Texas to the Northeast, as well as the historic cold blast in its wake.
Sheriff John W. Ingram said early Tuesday that 10 people were also injured in a storm that caused “a lot of destruction” along Highway 17 between the North Carolina coastal communities of Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle Beach, near the border with South Carolina and about 40 miles southwest of Wilmington, N.C. The devastation has left many buildings destroyed and residents trapped in their homes, authorities said, though the full severity of the damage remains unclear. Trees and power lines were also reported down throughout the area.
“This is something unlike I’ve ever seen,” Ingram said to reporters. “It’s going to be a long recovery process.”
A tornado warning was issued shortly before midnight Tuesday in Brunswick County, which has a population of around 140,000. At midnight, a tornado was spotted in Honey Island, N.C., WWAY reported, close to 45 miles west of Wilmington. Shortly thereafter, the National Weather Service reported structural damage and power lines down along Highway 17 in Brunswick County.
Millions of Texans endure coldest night in decades, without heat
After below-freezing temperatures knocked out power to their Houston apartment, Jael Sanchez and Randy Castillo began to feel like they were living at the end of the world. With no heat and no working stove, the couple and their 11-year-old daughter hunkered down in a makeshift bedroom fort made from nearly a dozen blankets and did their best to heat cans of soup over an outdoor grill in the snow. One neighbor lit a trash fire; another used a car to ram open the electronic gates that typically control who can enter and exit the complex.
Many houses and apartment buildings in Texas and other parts of the Sun Belt are built with minimal insulation, meaning that residents couldn’t count on their homes to stay warm for long once the power went out. On social media, Texans described frantically trying to reserve rooms at hotels, only to discover that they either lacked electricity or were already fully booked.
“I’m trying not to think about it, but there’s a chance we might find a lot of people dead in the next few days,” Sanchez told The Post.
Coldest temperatures since 1989 engulf South Central U.S.
Tuesday morning marked the climax of the extreme cold wave swallowing the central United States, as the most frigid weather in decades toppled records and brought widespread impacts. Dallas and Houston all recorded their coldest readings since 1989 early Tuesday, with temperatures of minus-2 and 12 degrees observed in the two cities, respectively.
Oklahoma City dropped to minus-14 degrees, its coldest reading since February 12, 1899.
Lawton, Okla., about 87 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, plummeted to minus-12 on Tuesday morning, a record for the city.
Even Brownsville, the southernmost city in Texas, dipped to 25 degrees early Tuesday.
New Orleans tied a record low of 29 degrees.
Record-challenging cold on Tuesday stretched from the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast into Minnesota and Wisconsin. In many areas, it was at least the second straight record cold morning.
In the Texas Panhandle, Monday started at minus-10 degrees, with a slight moderation in temperatures early Tuesday.
Widespread morning lows some 40 degrees below average also brought potentially deadly wind chills. Kansas City recorded a wind chill of minus-32 on Monday morning, the lowest value since 1989. A low of minus-10 occurred there Monday morning; temperatures early Tuesday started near minus-9.
Nearly three-quarters of the Lower 48 is covered in snow, stretching all the way to South Texas
In the wake of Sunday’s exceptional snow and ice storm, nearly three-quarters of the Lower 48 states — 73.2 percent — was blanketed beneath snow cover. Satellite images on Monday revealed accumulating snow on the ground all the way into deep south Texas between Corpus Christi and Laredo, with a period of snow and sleet reported down to the Rio Grande and into northern Mexico.
A half-foot fell in Oklahoma City, a moderate snowfall for the city. Between 4 and 6 inches fell in Dallas-Fort Worth, the heaviest snowfall in at least a decade.
Houston’s official snow total fell short of a record, standing at one inch at Intercontinental Airport. At least 18 one-inch snowfalls have occurred in Houston since 1970. The snow paved the way for bone-chilling temperatures, however, allowing the air temperature to drop faster and more steeply.
Abilene, Tex., saw its all-time heaviest two-day snowfall, tallying 14.8 inches. A second round of snow and ice is predicted to arrive in Texas and Oklahoma, among other states, beginning Tuesday evening.