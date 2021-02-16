Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) pointed a finger at private power companies amid a historic cold snap in southern parts of the nation that has hit Texas hard, leaving millions in the dark for two days.

In the state, more than 4.3 million customers were without power as of about 8 a.m. Central, according to poweroutage.us.

In a call to the local ABC13 station late Monday, Abbott said outages were in part a result of private power generation companies having “fallen short.”

“There’s a separate part of the system that is not working right now, and those are the private companies that generate the power that goes into ERCOT. And it’s those private companies that generate power that are not working,” Abbott told ABC13. “They were working up until about midnight last night, but after midnight, some of them literally froze up, and were incapable of providing power, and some are still incapable of providing power.”

ERCOT is the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. It handles about 90 percent of the state’s electric load.

Abbott was asked about preparations made to prevent such outages after a cold wave that hit Texas in 2011. He said not enough was done to “gauge for this type of event, because the last time we had this type of weather was more than 100 years ago.”

“We need to calibrate for this type of weather to make sure the companies that are contracted with to provide power generation in the state of Texas are going to be capable of providing power generation in these ultracold temperatures,” he said.

He suggested state lawmakers may look into whether the state’s energy system “needs some type of backup system to make sure if power companies do fail in the generation of power there will be another source of power available for them.”