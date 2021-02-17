The combination of snow, ice and freezing temperatures will create hazardous conditions for motorists and pedestrians, especially Thursday morning when the precipitation may be heavy. Expect roads, even some well-traveled and treated, to become covered in snow and/or sleet and for visibility to be impaired.

Freezing temperatures mean snow and sleet will stick.

While the heaviest snow and ice are expected in the morning into the early afternoon, this will be a long duration event, with intermittent mixed precipitation continuing Thursday afternoon and night and perhaps even into the morning hours Friday, before tapering off.

Travel conditions may improve some by mid or late Thursday afternoon, but scattered light mixed precipitation means untreated roads will remain slippery.

Precipitation should begin as snow early Thursday, possibly mixed with sleet, before changing to sleet and freezing rain between midmorning and the afternoon. In our western and northern areas, snow could last longer before a transition to icy precipitation.

The timing of the transition from snow to sleet will help determine how much accumulation occurs and where. In our north and northwestern areas, where snow holds on longest, up to 3 to 6 or 4 to 8 inches of snow are likely. In the immediate D.C. area and to the south and southeast, 2 to 4 and 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet are most probable.

We have lowered our predicted snowfall slightly in the District (from 2-4 to 1-3 inches) and to the south and southeast since Tuesday, due to more anticipated mixing with sleet, which accumulates more slowly than snow and packs it down. We increased predicted amounts in our far northwest areas toward the mountains (to 4-8 from 3-6 inches) where some model projections have consistently shown increased snow potential.

In areas which see a faster transition to sleet and especially freezing rain, the potential for ice buildup increases. Especially south and southeast of the Beltway, toward Southern Maryland, we could see up to 0.25 inches, possibly more, of ice. In addition to slick, hazardous untreated roads and walkways, this could lead to pockets of tree damage and power outages.

Storm timeline

The steadiest and heaviest precipitation and most snow and sleet accumulation are expected through midafternoon Thursday. Some additional accumulation of mostly sleet and freezing rain are possible into the first half of Friday, but may be more intermittent and generally not as heavy. The temperature range indicates the coldest temperatures in our northwest areas and mildest from downtown Washington to the southeast.

2 to 6 a.m. Thursday: Snow develops. Sleet-snow mix possible southeast of D.C. Temperatures 27 to 32.

6 to 10 a.m.: Snow, heavy at times, possibly mixing with and changing to sleet, especially from D.C. to the southeast. Accumulation likely. Temperatures 25 to 30.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Wintry mix, possibly heavy at times. More snow and sleet northwest of D.C., more sleet in immediate area, sleet and freezing rain to southeast. Accumulation likely. Temperatures: 26 to 32.

2 to 10 p.m.: Intermittent wintry mix, generally lighter in intensity (an evening period of steadier precipitation is possible). More sleet northwest of D.C., sleet and freezing rain elsewhere. Light accumulation possible. Temperatures 26 to 32.

10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday: Intermittent wintry mix, lighter in intensity. More sleet northwest of D.C., sleet and freezing rain/drizzle elsewhere. Light accumulation possible. Temperatures: 26 to 32.

6 to 10 a.m.: Periods of wintry mix, gradually tapering off west to east. More sleet and snow to northwest of D.C., sleet and freezing rain/drizzle elsewhere. Little or no additional accumulation. Temperatures: 30 to 34.

Expected impacts

On Capital Weather Gang’s winter storm impact scale, this event rates a Category 3 or “significant.” The combination of snow and ice, falling heavily during the first half of Thursday, will make travel very difficult. Thursday morning’s commute will be disrupted and we expect many if not most in-person schools will close or switch to distance-learning. Airport delays and some cancellations are likely.

In addition, the duration of the event coupled with freezing temperatures, lasting 24 to 36 hours, mean roadways and walkways, especially which are untreated, will remain slick for an extended period.

While less snow will fall southeast of Washington, the impact of this event will be no less significant due to ice accretion. The buildup of ice will make walking and driving on untreated surfaces challenging. Bridges, ramps and overpasses will be particularly hazardous for motorists. In places where ice accumulates more than 0.25 inches, most likely in southern Maryland, tree damage and power outages are possible.

What we know

Temperature will be in the 20s to around 30 during the morning rush as snow and sleet spreads over the area.

Roads will likely quickly become snow- and ice-covered as sleet can even coat treated roads because it is denser than snow and harder to melt.

The heaviest snow and sleet will occur in a window between about sunrise and early afternoon Thursday. Then precipitation should become scattered and light as a dry slot moves in.

Cold air being supplied from an Arctic high pressure zone will keep temperatures at or below freezing for the duration of the event, except perhaps in far southern Maryland.

The best chances of heavy ice accumulations (greater than 0.25 inches) from freezing rain will be over southern Calvert and St Mary’s counties in Maryland and adjacent areas into Virginia’s northern neck and the eastern Delmarva.

What we’re less confident about