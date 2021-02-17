In Texas, at least 2.5 million customers were still in the dark on Wednesday morning, according to poweroutage.us. Officials in Texas are warning that outages are likely to last through Wednesday and beyond, as calls for investigations into what went wrong mount.
Snow and ice was building up in Dallas and Austin early Wednesday morning, with a temperature of just 21 degrees in Dallas. Freezing rain in Austin is causing mounting problems, including downed power lines. Winter storm warnings are in effect throughout much of Texas, stretching all the way into West Virginia, with watches continuing to coastal Massachusetts as the next storm moves northeast.
Ice storm underway in Austin, worsening power outages
Freezing rain is falling in and around Austin, on Wednesday morning, with the Weather Service calling it a “significant and crippling” event.
“Travel is near impossible in many locations across the Hill Country and along and east of the I-35 corridor this morning due to ice covered roads. Ice coated tree limbs and power lines could come down early this morning where heavier icing amounts have occurred,” the Weather Service said in a statement.
“Partial melting of the ice is forecast this afternoon. Then a final disturbance is forecast to produce a freezing rain and sleet mix late tonight, changing over to snow Thursday from west to east. Heavier snow amounts are currently forecast across the Rio Grande and western Hill Country.”
The utility company Austin Energy is warning that the region is now in two simultaneous “emergency events” that consists of the forced outages to reduce electricity demand on the grid and the ice storm that is causing its own problems.
The Weather Service stated that between one-tenth and one-quarter inch of ice has already fallen, with some amounts of a half-inch reported. “A final round of wintry precipitation is forecast late tonight into Thursday, starting as patchy freezing rain and sleet then changing over the snow Thursday,” it said.
Additional snow and ice falls in Texas from second storm in days
For the second time this week, a strong storm system rolling across the South is bringing a significant dose of snow, sleet, and freezing rain from Texas to New England.
Nine additional inches fell in Amarillo, Tex. on top of what came down early in the week, with 3 to 5 inches across the Oklahoma City metro area. The storm was cruising into east Texas early Wednesday morning after dropping snow and a dash of ice across Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex.
Ted Ryan, a meteorologist at the local National Weather Service office, said most of the DFW area had received a half inch to an inch of snow.
“And most of the significant icing was down in central Texas as you get down to Austin and College Station,” he said. “They had a quarter inch in most spots, and up to [a third of an inch.]” Freezing rain is still falling in Austin
In Austin, 31 percent of customers were in the dark early Wednesday according to Poweroutage.us. The ice posed the potential to cause even more outages, while hampering attempts at remedying ongoing ones.
“Customers should be prepared to not have power through Wednesday and possibly longer” tweeted Austin Energy.
On satellite, the system could be seen pulling east towards the Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys with additional snow, sleet and ice on the way.
A third system could drop additional light icing in south central Texas tonight, contributing to “a travel nightmare” according to the Weather Service. The initial batch of sleet and ice will transition to all snow from west to east later on tonight.
Volunteers race to save cold-stunned turtles in Texas
The power is out, cellphone service is spotty and the water has stopped running for most of South Padre Island, a normally balmy beach town in the southernmost tip of Texas that has been chilled by a deadly winter storm.
But amid freezing temperatures that show no signs of warming soon, dozens of residents have ventured on foot and by boat to rescue another species that makes its home here: The island’s famous — and endangered — sea turtles.
By late Tuesday, volunteers working with Sea Turtle, Inc., a local rescue group, had transported more than 3,500 comatose turtles for rehabilitation at the town’s convention center. Conservationists look to gradually increase the animals’ body heat as they lay on tarps and kiddie pools indoors.
Texas mayor resigns after telling ‘lazy’ residents to fend for themselves
By Tuesday morning, the residents of Colorado City, Tex., were getting anxious. More than 24 hours had passed since a deadly Arctic blast knocked out power across the state, leaving them without heat or electricity in below-freezing temperatures. To make matters worse, many also lacked running water, forcing them to haul in heavy buckets of snow each time they needed to flush their toilets.
Residents turned to a community Facebook group to ask whether the small town planned to open warming shelters, while others wondered if firefighters could do their job without water. But when Colorado City’s mayor chimed in, it was to deliver a less-than-comforting message: The local government had no responsibility to help out its citizens, and only the tough would survive.
“No one owes you [or] your family anything,” Tim Boyd wrote on Tuesday in a now-deleted Facebook post, according to KTXS and KTAB/KRBC. “I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn handout!”
Boyd’s tirade, which also demanded that “lazy” residents find their own ways of procuring water and electricity, immediately drew backlash. Later on Tuesday, Boyd announced his resignation and admitted that he could have “used better wording.”
The crippling of Texas’s independent power grid
Abbott slammed after blaming wind turbines, Green New Deal for outages
As millions of people across Texas struggled to stay warm amid widespread power outages, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) directed his ire at one particular failure in the state’s independent energy grid: frozen wind turbines.
“This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” Abbott said to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday. “Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10 percent of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis. ... It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary.”
The governor’s arguments were contradicted by his own energy department, which outlined how most of Texas’s energy losses came from failures to winterize the power-generating systems, including fossil fuel pipelines, The Washington Post’s Will Englund reported. But Abbott’s debunked claims were echoed by other conservatives this week who have repeatedly blamed clean energy sources for the outages crippling the southern U.S.