For the second time this week, a strong storm system rolling across the South is bringing a significant dose of snow, sleet, and freezing rain from Texas to New England.

Nine additional inches fell in Amarillo, Tex. on top of what came down early in the week, with 3 to 5 inches across the Oklahoma City metro area. The storm was cruising into east Texas early Wednesday morning after dropping snow and a dash of ice across Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex.

Ted Ryan, a meteorologist at the local National Weather Service office, said most of the DFW area had received a half inch to an inch of snow.

“And most of the significant icing was down in central Texas as you get down to Austin and College Station,” he said. “They had a quarter inch in most spots, and up to [a third of an inch.]” Freezing rain is still falling in Austin

In Austin, 31 percent of customers were in the dark early Wednesday according to Poweroutage.us. The ice posed the potential to cause even more outages, while hampering attempts at remedying ongoing ones.

“Customers should be prepared to not have power through Wednesday and possibly longer” tweeted Austin Energy.

On satellite, the system could be seen pulling east towards the Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys with additional snow, sleet and ice on the way.