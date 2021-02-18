Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Snow and/or sleet greet early risers and eventually turn into mostly sleet as the morning progresses. The precipitation may be heavy at times, reducing visibility and quickly covering roads and sidewalks. A gradual shift to mainly light freezing rain in the afternoon could add a treacherous glaze as temperatures remain below freezing.

Most of us pick up at least an inch or two of snow and sleet, and amounts increase as you head northwest where more snow falls. Highs are in the upper 20s to low 30s with northeast breezes. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Freezing rain showers should be light and intermittent but still capable of a dangerous film of ice. Sleet and/or snow could mix in at times but may not amount to much. North winds are generally on the light side. Lows slip to the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

AD

AD

Tomorrow (Friday): Very light freezing rain is still possible in the morning and could mix with sleet and snow. Most precipitation should be over by midday and partial clearing is possible in the afternoon. Winds are moderate from the northwest. Highs reach the mid- to upper 30s, allowing a bit of melting. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies continue to clear through the night with light northwest winds. Lows tumble into the upper teens to low 20s, so be on guard for icy patches. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Saturday has plenty of sun, but brisk north winds and highs no better than the low 30s make for shivery walks. The crystal clear night should see winds calm and affords an opportunity to see the waxing moon pass over the constellation Orion’s head (tomorrow night, too). Lows range through the teens to near 20 downtown, which could be the lowest of the winter so far. Confidence: Medium

AD

AD

Sunny skies on Sunday are still deceptive as the cold hangs tight. Highs struggle to just make the mid-30s, which is about 10 degree below normal. Another clear night but not as cold, with lows mainly in the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds increase on Monday and, by midmorning, a few snow/rain showers are possible but should be mostly rain by afternoon and remain on the light side. Highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.