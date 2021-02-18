Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Some patchy wintry mix continues, but very little additional falls. Anything falling would tend to transition from freezing drizzle this evening more toward snowflakes late. There could be a glaze of ice and a coating or so of snow where any activity is consistent, although more like a tenth of an inch of ice is possible in southern Maryland. Readings don’t really move too much overnight. Lows are largely in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Tomorrow (Friday): A few sprinkles or spritzes of snow are possible during the morning. Clouds are pretty thick through midday, but they may decrease rapidly heading into sunset as a cold front passes. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to around 40.
Nearing winter’s end? Temperatures may crash late tomorrow, and it’s a cold weekend ahead. But there are growing signs of mild to at-times warm weather to come. Once we’re past the weekend, high pressure is slated to begin building into the East Coast. While I doubt winter is over — we know how March can be — its days are numbered.
